Top news of the day: S.P. Balasubrahmanyam no more; three-phase Bihar polls in October-November, and more

Popularly known as SPB, Balasubrahmanyam made his singing debut in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He has sung over 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Few singers could rival him in popularity. Fewer were as versatile. Still fewer were as prolific. The Hindu plays back his finest.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, several icons mourned the demise of the legendary playback singer.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu recalls his decades-old association with S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Bihar Assembly polls would be held in three phases — October 28, November 3 and November 7, and votes counted on November 10, the Election Commission of India announced.

Bharat Bandh | Protests against farm laws hit normal life in Punjab

Over 250 farmer and farm-worker organisations, under the umbrella of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), have given a call for the ‘Bharat bandh’. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have voiced support for the protest.

“Two LeT militants have been killed and incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site. A search is on in the area,” a police spokesman said.

Upgrade of 90 copters of IAF proposed in 2002 could not be achieved even after 18 years, it points out.

In its audit report of government accounts, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) flagged that the amount was to be credited to the non-lapsable GST Compensation Cess collection fund for payment to states for loss of revenue due to implementation of GST since 2017, but the government did not do so, and thus violated the GST law.

“Spurred by this number of very high recoveries, the national recovery rate continues to follow a rising curve. It stands at 81.74% as on date,” the Health Ministry said.

Two people were stabbed near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris that was attacked by Islamist militants over five years ago.

The British telecom giant moved the Hague-based International Court of Justice in 2016.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined ₹12 lakh,” the IPL said in a release.

“WhatsApp protects your messages with end-to-end encryption so that only you and the person you’re communicating with can read what is sent, and nobody in between can access it, not even WhatsApp,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said in an emailed response.