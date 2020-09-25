Top news of the day: S.P. Balasubrahmanyam no more; three-phase Bihar polls in October-November, and more

‘Paadum Nila’ S.P. Balasubrahmanyam no more
Popularly known as SPB, Balasubrahmanyam made his singing debut in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He has sung over 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
The best of S.P. Balasubrahmanyam
Few singers could rival him in popularity. Fewer were as versatile. Still fewer were as prolific. The Hindu plays back his finest.
S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (1946 - 2020)
SPB no more: Film industry, leaders pay tribute
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, several icons mourned the demise of the legendary playback singer.
I can’t believe Balu’s voice has fallen silent: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu recalls his decades-old association with S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.
Bihar Assembly polls in three phases, counting on November 10
Bihar Assembly polls would be held in three phases — October 28, November 3 and November 7, and votes counted on November 10, the Election Commission of India announced.
Bharat Bandh | Protests against farm laws hit normal life in Punjab
Over 250 farmer and farm-worker organisations, under the umbrella of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), have given a call for the ‘Bharat bandh’. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have voiced support for the protest.
Two LeT militants killed in Anantnag encounter
“Two LeT militants have been killed and incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site. A search is on in the area,” a police spokesman said.
Two-year residual life of 56 Mi-17s after ₹223-crore upgrade untenable: CAG
Upgrade of 90 copters of IAF proposed in 2002 could not be achieved even after 18 years, it points out.
Centre used GST compensation cess elsewhere, violated law: CAG
In its audit report of government accounts, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) flagged that the amount was to be credited to the non-lapsable GST Compensation Cess collection fund for payment to states for loss of revenue due to implementation of GST since 2017, but the government did not do so, and thus violated the GST law.
Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 recoveries close to 48 lakh
“Spurred by this number of very high recoveries, the national recovery rate continues to follow a rising curve. It stands at 81.74% as on date,” the Health Ministry said.
Two people stabbed in Paris near old Charlie Hebdo office
Two people were stabbed near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris that was attacked by Islamist militants over five years ago.
Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in ₹14,200-crore tax dispute case
The British telecom giant moved the Hague-based International Court of Justice in 2016.
IPL 2020 | RCB skipper Kohli fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate
“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined ₹12 lakh,” the IPL said in a release.
Amid leaked chats of Bollywood actors, WhatsApp reiterates messages are end-to-end encrypted
“WhatsApp protects your messages with end-to-end encryption so that only you and the person you’re communicating with can read what is sent, and nobody in between can access it, not even WhatsApp,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said in an emailed response.