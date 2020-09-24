Top news of the day: CAG recommends probe into IAF purchase of UAV engines; Supreme Court tells Sudha Bharadwaj to file bail plea on merits, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Comptroller and Auditor General has recommended an investigation into the Indian Air Force’s purchase of five Unmanned Aerial Vehicle engines in 2010, noting that the same engines were purchased by a Defence Research and Development Organisation laboratory at almost one-third the price two years later, resulting in an undue gain for the vendor of ₹3.16 crore.

Bhima Koregaon case | Supreme Court asks Sudha Bharadwaj to file bail plea on merits

The Supreme Court asked the activist and lawyer, who is languishing in jail for two years in the Bhima Koregaon case, why she is seeking bail on medical grounds when she has “such a good case on merits”.

Several farmers in parts of Punjab started a three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Samiti against the Union government’s agriculture sector Bills.

The University Grants Commission, in turn, informed a Bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Sanjeev Khanna that its admission process would close by October 31, giving ample time for students to apply for varsity admissions amid the pandemic.

One militant and a CRPF jawan were killed in two separate gunfights in Kashmir. Militants also managed to flee with a service rifle of the slain jawan.

The Rajasthan High Court has stayed arrest warrants issued against former Union Minister Arun Shourie and another accused in a case registered over the disinvestment of India Tourism Development Corporation-owned Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Udaipur in 2002.

The government is working on an “ambitious” plan to gradually withdraw border guarding forces such as the Border Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal from internal security duties in order to strengthen protection at various frontiers of the country, official sources said.

The Foreign Ministers of the four countries that are seeking UNSC reforms and permanent membership of the body met virtually on September 23, expressing their frustration at the repeated attempts to stall and derail the reforms process.

The arrest of Mr. Wong comes around six weeks after media tycoon Jimmy Lai was detained on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces.

China’s network of detention centres in the northwest Xinjiang region is much bigger than previously thought and has been expanded in recent years, according to research presented by an Australian think tank.

The company expects results of the Phase III trial by year end or early next year, Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific officer, said in a joint news conference with officials from the National Institutes of Health and the Trump administration.

In a filing with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission, Harley-Davidson said the action in India will include an associated workforce reduction of approximately 70 employees.

Falling for the sixth straight session, domestic equity benchmark Sensex plunged 1,115 points amid a heavy selloff in global equities. Barring Hindustan Unilever, all Sensex components ended in the red.

The White House says the video service is a security risk because the personal information of its millions of U.S. users could be handed over to Chinese authorities.

Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports’ commentary team for the Indian Premier League. He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s much-awaited promotion in the batting order will be an area of interest when Chennai Super Kings strive to pick up pieces against a confident Delhi Capitals in their third IPL encounter on September 25.