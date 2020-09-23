Top news of the day: Opposition’s silent march in Parliament against farm Bills; show-cause notice to Sudarshan TV, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Parliament proceedings | Opposition takes out silent protest march in Parliament against farm Bills

The protesting MPs carried placards with messages such as “Save Farmers, Save Workers, Save Democracy” during their march from the Mahatma Gandhi statue to the Ambedkar statue in the premises.

Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha returns two Appropriation Bills

The Bills, which were passed by Lok Sabha on September 19, were cleared in the Upper House with a voice vote and without any discussion. The Parliament also passed the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, three key labour reform bills, and the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020.

Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 11 retiring members

They include Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, BSP’s Veer Singh and Raj Babbar of the Congress.

The Union government has informed the Supreme Court that a show-cause notice had been issued to Sudarshan TV under the Cable TV Network Act against the content of its programme ‘Bindas Bol’, which accuses Muslims of “infiltrating” the civil services with the help of funding from terror-linked organisations abroad.

Delhi riots | No coercive steps intended against Facebook India official, Delhi Assembly tells Supreme Court

The court asked the Assembly to not fix any further meeting with the Facebook official for now as the court is seized of the case. It scheduled the next hearing for October 15.

India’s testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily. Up to September 22, a total of 6,62,79,462 samples have been tested with 9,53,683 samples being tested on September 22.

The weapon, having a range of up to 4 km, was test fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar.

In a circular issued on September 22, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said it was “suspending travel to and from the following countries: (India, Brazil and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries above in the last 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom”.

Bangladesh is disturbed by the recent domestic Indian policies that are perceived to be “anti-Muslim”, The Economist has observed in its latest issue. The publication noted the increasing presence of China across various sectors of the eastern neighbour of India and Beijing gaining major infrastructure projects in the country.

The Charite hospital in Berlin said that after 32 days in care, Mr. Navalny’s condition improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care. The hospital said that Mr. Navalny was discharged on September 22.

The Malaysian opposition leader said on September 23 he has secured a majority in Parliament to form a new government, but parties in the ruling coalition called it a “cheap publicity” stunt. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Mr. Anwar must provide evidence, and “until proven otherwise, my National Alliance government still stands firm and I am still Prime Minister.”

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur also said the term “shell company” is not defined under the Companies Act.

The maximum amount of ₹8,968.45 crore EPF withdrawals from March 25 to August 31 were recorded in Maharasthra against 7,23,986 claims, followed by Karanataka - ₹ 6,418.52 crore for 4,84,114 claims and Tamil Nadu (including Puducherry) — ₹5,589.91 crore for 6,20,662 claims.

IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab face confident RCB

Kings XI Punjab will look to put behind the controversial ‘short run’ decision in their IPL opener and start afresh when they take on Virat Kohli’s buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on September 24.