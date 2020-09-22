Top news of the day: Top news of the day: Lok Sabha passes labour codes amid Opposition boycott; no breakthrough in India-China Corps Commander talks, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar introduced the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and the Code on Social Security, 2020 on September 21.

The Congress, the DMK, the Trinamool Congress, the RJD, the Shiv Sena, the Left parties and the AAP are among the political parties boycotting the session.

The suspended Rajya Sabha parliamentarians, who spent the night on the lawns near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in what several old-timers said was the first such overnight protest in the complex, got a surprise visitor in the morning — Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh who came with tea and snacks.

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman hoped that his fast may inspire a feeling of “self purification” among the unruly members. His letter though did not wash with the Opposition leaders, who called it a “farce”.

“Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is in the process of amending the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011, to make the intermediaries more responsive and accountable,” Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

“The talks were quite positive despite lack of apparent result. There will have more rounds of talks as issues are complex,” a defence source said on September 22. The talks that began on September 21 at 9 a.m. in Moldo went on till 11 p.m., the source added.

Coronavirus | Academics session for freshers to start from November 1 with curtailed holidays

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University Grants Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the UGC Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted.

More than 63% of the active cases of the country are concentrated in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab, notes a government release.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India has the highest number of recovered cases in the world at 44,97,867.

Hours after a three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, two buildings located in its vicinity were vacated by the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) on Monday night, an official said.

The Enforcement Directorate has taken three accused, including a Chinese national, into custody for eight days in connection with an online betting scam case registered in Hyderabad. The accused were part of a network of app operators which is suspected to have committed a fraud of more than ₹1,000 crore.

Country is staring at an exponentially growing death rate unless restrictions are imposed, say experts.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde ordered that no “further action” should be taken with regard to the shares that had been pledged. The SP Group owns 18.37% stakes in Tata Sons’, the salt-to-software empire. Pallonji group heir, Cyrus Mistry, was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons in 2016. The dispute, following a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal decision, is pending in the apex court.

IPL 2020 | Battle of the big hitters as KKR takes on MI

Grace and strength will be on one side while poise and killer instinct on the other when a revamped Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians, who have once again faltered in the beginning of the IPL.