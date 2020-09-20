Top news of the day: Rajya Sabha passes farm Bills amid pandemonium; India records 12 lakh COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

This is the first time in the monsoon session of Parliament, called amidst COVID-19 pandemic, that the House saw such scenes of pandemonium. The protests started after Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected the Opposition’s demand to end the day’s proceedings at the scheduled 1 p.m. and asked Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to continue his reply. Enraged Opposition members marched into the well of the House, many leaving their seats in a floor above in visitors galleries to raise slogans. Papers were torn in the well. For several minutes Rajya Sabha TV’s audio was cut. The House was adjourned at 1:30 p.m. for 10 minutes.

The three-hour bandh from 12 noon onwards was peaceful till the time the last reports came in around 2 p.m. Though mostly state highways and internal roads were affected, the National Highway-9 (Delhi-Hisar) was blocked near Meham in Rohtak.

From conducting merely 10,000 tests per day on April 8, the average daily number has crossed 12 lakh with 12,06,806 tests conducted on September 19. The last 1 crore tests were conducted in merely nine days and the Tests Per Million (TPM) have been boosted to 46,131, the Ministry highlighted.

A draft of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 says that the amendment is required to enhance transparency and accountability in the receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution worth thousands of crores of rupees every year and facilitating “genuine” non-governmental organisations or associations who are working for the welfare of the society.

A gazette notification issued last week noted that “all postgraduate students pursuing MD/MS in broad specialities in all medical colleges/institutions under the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 shall undergo a compulsory residential rotation of three months in District Hospitals/District Health System as a part of the course curriculum”.

The lockdown against COVID-19, termed as ill-prepared in its implementation by several critics, brought additional misery on the migrant workers across the country, many of which were forced to return home, by bus, train or even foot in absence of any livelihood and money.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared red alerts in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, according to a 10 a.m. weather update. These districts can expect extremely heavy rainfall (in excess of 20.4 cm in a 24-hour period) on September 20, the IMD indicated.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said as per the information provided by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, 21,13,879 people have applied for domicile certificates.

Secretary and spokesperson of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Athar Hussain said, “It may be square-shaped like the Kaaba Sharif in Mecca, as hinted by architect S.M. Akhtar.” The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had formed the IICF, a trust, for the construction of the mosque on a five-acre plot.

With the Railways rolling out 40 clone trains from September 21, waitlisted passengers on high traffic routes can hope to reach their destinations two-three hours before the corresponding parent train, a senior official said on September 20.

Ajit Mohan rejected charges of Facebook India’s decisions being influenced by political leanings of individuals, saying the process followed at the platform is designed to ensure no one person can influence outcomes, let alone take any unilateral decisions.

The order said in “light of recent positive developments” and at U.S. President Donald Trump's direction the order will be delayed until September 27 at 11:59 p.m.

The latest CII Business Confidence Index has surged to the level of 50.3 in July-September 2020, bouncing back from its lowest reading of 41.0 recorded in April-June 2020, the industry chamber said in a statement.

Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn’t perform in all departments.