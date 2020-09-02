Top news of the day: India bans PUBG, Baidu and 116 more apps; China blames India for border tensions, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

India bans PUBG, Baidu and 116 more apps

India has banned 118 more mobile applications — majority of them Chinese — including popular ones such as WeChat Work, Baidu, CamCard, PUBG, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade and Alipay, stating that these were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of State and public order”. In June, 59 Chinese applications including TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video Call, Club Factory and Cam Scanner were banned.

China says responsibility for border tensions ‘lies entirely with India’

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “You just said that the Indian side pre-empted China’s action. In China we have a saying about a guilty mind protesting conspicuously he’s innocent. That is what India did. It shows that the Indian troops illegally crossed the line in provocation and unilaterally changed the status quo and broke the two sides’ agreement and consensus.”

No Question Hour, no private member bills in this monsoon session

Opposition leaders, including Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had written to Speaker Om Birla not to curtail the Question Hour as it amounted to “encroaching upon a member’s right” and denies them an opportunity to question the government. Private Member’s Business, usually fixed for every Friday, has also been skipped.

Coronavirus | Health Ministry issues SOP for conducting exams

Universities, educational institutions, examination conducting authorities and examination centres have been advised to plan out the examination schedule in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding at any examination centre on any day.

Senior lawyer Dushyant Dave says he was ‘prevented’ from speaking at Justice Arun Mishra farewell ceremony

The Supreme Court Bar Association president wrote to Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde expressing his “strong disappointment and condemnation” at the way in which he was “prevented” from speaking at the virtual farewell ceremony for Justice Arun Mishra.

Post-recruitment reforms | Union Cabinet approves Mission Karmayogi

Announcing the decision at a media briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said officers and government employees will get an opportunity to improve their performance under the mission.

Rahul Gandhi lists 6 ‘Modi-made disasters’, Chidambaram asks PM to focus on economy

Mr. Gandhi has been relentless in his attack on the government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, shrinking economy and border hostilities with China that started in early May.

Visva-Bharati’s former officiating V-C sacked two days before retirement

The idea is to humiliate me and stop my retirement benefits, says Sabujkoli Sen. She plans to move the Calcutta High Court.

Saudi Arabia grants approval for UAE-Israel flights to use its airspace

Saudi Arabia mostly bans flights to and from Israel from using its airspace, though since 2018 it has permitted Air India to fly over the country to Tel Aviv.

Facebook says Russian influence campaign targeted left-wing voters in U.S., U.K.

Facebook said its investigation “found links to individuals associated with past activity by the Russian Internet Research Agency”, a St Petersburg-based company which U.S. intelligence officials say was central to Russian efforts to sway the 2016 presidential election.

Banks free to restructure loans, but can’t penalise borrowers availing moratorium benefit, Supreme Court told

A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, which commenced final hearing on a batch of pleas raising the issue of interest on instalments deferred under the scheme during the moratorium period, was told that paying interest on interest is a double whammy for borrowers.

Data | India’s GDP was on a downward slope even before COVID-19 wreaked havoc

Decelerating GDP growth, significant decrease in industrial output, fall in tax revenues and a massive reduction in power demand were all recorded well before the impact of the lockdown.

IPL 2020 | You might see me back in CSK camp in some time: Raina

Raina, who announced his international retirement alongside MS Dhoni on August 15, also rubbished reports claiming a rift between him and his longtime franchise. The contingent recorded 13 COVID-19 cases, including two players, and Raina’s pullout was attributed to that.