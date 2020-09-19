Top news of the day: NIA arrests nine suspected al-Qaeda operatives in Kerala, West Bengal; India tops in global COVID-19 recoveries, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The agency learnt about an inter-State module of al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in the country, including West Bengal and Kerala. It was allegedly planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations.

India has overtaken the U.S. and become the top country in terms of global COVID-19 recoveries, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that the country has reported the highest number of total recoveries, with more than 42 lakh (42,08,431) COVID-19 patients having recovered.

At a meeting of the business advisory committee of Lok Sabha, most parties favoured curtailment of the session, which started on September 14 and was scheduled to conclude on October 1. A final decision will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

PM CARES Fund will be audited by the same group that audits the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, says MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.

At a press conference, Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Mr. Sharma was writing on defence-related issues for some Indian media organisations, as well as China’s Global Times.

Chidambaram accuses BJP of “surrendering to corporates and traders”.

“Three persons had travelled from Kashmir to Rajouri to receive a weapon and cash consignment from across the LoC from a drone. On Friday, the trio was chased by the police and the Army. One of them hurled a grenade at the forces, which luckily didn’t explode. All the three were caught alive,” Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh said during a press conference in Rajouri.

As a part of the package, the government has waived 50% of the electricity and water bill amounts for a year across Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to bring a huge relief to farmers, families and businesses.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defence of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

In the absence of any evidence, the U.S. has repeatedly used state power to suppress the two enterprises for unwarranted reasons, which seriously disrupted their normal business activities, undermined the confidence of international investors in the U.S. investment environment and damaged the normal global economic and trade order, China’s Ministry of Commerce said.

“With fewer customers walking into stores and restaurants during the pandemic, small businesses have had to find new ways to sell and reach customers online,” Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook wrote in a blog post.

Rohit’s Mumbai Indians and Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, with seven titles between them, will kickstart the 2020 edition in Abu Dhabi.