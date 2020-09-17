Top news of the day: U.S. charges Chinese nationals for hacking entities including Indian govt networks; Rajnath says no power on earth can stop us from patrolling in Ladakh, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“In about 2019, the conspirators compromised Government of India websites, as well as virtual private networks and database servers supporting the Government of India. The conspirators used VPS provider servers to connect to an open VPN network owned by the Government of India,” the indictment said.

In a letter to Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that the government had constituted an expert committee to look into allegations that a Chinese company ‘monitored’ online activity and data on thousands of Indians, including politicians, bureaucrats and journalists.

No power on earth can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling along the normal patrolling routes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted in the Rajya Sabha in response to questions that Chinese troops were blocking the Indian Army patrols along the disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh.

Lok Sabha discusses the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

In a joint memorandum, the leaders raised their concerns over the probe into the riots being conducted by the Delhi Police.

Parliamentarians from the Trinamool Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazgham, the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi, the Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Shiv Sena participated in the protest. The Congress, which is in alliance with the DMK, the NCP, the Shiv Sena and the RJD, was not invited to the protest.

The contempt plea was over Mr. Sardesai’s tweets in connection with the Supreme Court verdict in a suo motu contempt case against civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan, punishing the latter with a ₹1 fine for “scandalising the court” with his tweets.

Coronavirus | All convalescent plasma may not have protective antibodies

Plasma therapy, the administration of filtered serum from the blood of those who had recovered from the infection to those who are battling it, is among the permitted off-label interventions recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in patients with moderate disease but whose oxygen saturation levels aren’t improving despite the use of steroids.

A country’s presence on the foregoing list is not necessarily a reflection of its government’s counter-narcotics efforts or level of cooperation with the United States, Mr. Trump said.

Nearly two thirds of people in leading western European countries would consider augmenting the human body with technology to improve their lives, mostly to improve health, according to research commissioned by Kaspersky.

While replying to a question on the market share of Chinese companies ZTE and Huawei in India, Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre said that the government maintains no data of Chinese telecom gear makers.

Petrol sales between September 1 and 15 rose 2.% year-on-year and were up 7% over the previous month, according to preliminary industry data. Diesel sales continue to be in negative territory, with demand falling 6% year-on-year. But the demand was 19.3% higher over August 2020.

Kohli (871 points) and his deputy Rohit Sharma (855 points, ranked two) are out of action for some time due to COVID-19 forced break but they have kept intact their positions.