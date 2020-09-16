Top news of the day: Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Army says fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Babri mosque demolition case | Special CBI court to pronounce verdict on September 30

All the accused, including senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti, have been asked to be present in court.

The Northern Command headquarters made these assertions reacting to China’s official media Global Times reports that India’s operational logistics is not geared up adequately and it will not be able to fight through winters effectively.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply that since February there had been 47 cases of attempted infiltration along the India-Pakistan border and added that “no infiltration has been reported along India-China border during the last six months”.

Delhi riots | Police submit 20,000-page charge sheet

Fifteen persons have reportedly been named as accused in the charge sheet. A supplementary charge sheet will reportedly be filed against student leader Umar Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam.

Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha passes the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

The Upper House discussed India’s response to the coronavirus pandemic; Lok Sabha considers Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, to replace an ordinance.

New Parliament project | Tata’s ₹861 crore bid lowest

While the Tata’s bid was 8.4% less than the CPWD’s estimated cost of ₹940 crore, Larsen and Toubro submitted a bid of ₹865 crore, which was 8.07% less than the estimated cost. The third bidder, Shapoorji Pallonji, did not submit its bid by the deadline, an official of the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry said.

In its communication, the DCGI has instructed the company to take extra care during screening, providing additional information in informed consent and close monitoring for adverse events during a follow-up of the study. The SII has also been asked to submit to the DCGI’s office details of medication used in accordance with the protocol for the management of adverse events.

Exercising the Right of Reply to the statements made by Pakistan at the 45th session of the Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, the Indian representative said that it has become habitual for Pakistan to malign India with false and fabricated narratives for its self-serving malicious purposes.

Mr. Suga (71), his predecessor Shinzo Abe’s longtime right-hand man, has pledged to pursue many of Mr. Abe’s programmes, including his signature “Abenomics” economic strategy, and to forge ahead with structural reforms, including deregulation and streamlining bureaucracy.

While 66% Indian-American voters favour Mr. Biden as their candidate of choice in the presidential election, 28% prefer the incumbent Donald Trump, and 6% are undecided.

Even though Scientific American had never endorsed a presidential candidate in the magazine’s 175-year history, its top editor said there was little internal debate over a decision to back Joe Biden.

The Indian economy contracted 23.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Initially dismissed as a clown’s version of the real game, T20 cricket has discovered hidden depths.

The action-thriller, which is #KamalHaasan232, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, and is set for a summer 2021 release. The film will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).