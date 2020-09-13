Top news of the day: NEET held amid strict precautions in view of COVID-19; Union Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The three-hour National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) began at 2 p.m., but entry to centres started at 11 a.m. Students were allotted different slots for entry to ensure there is staggered movement and social distancing is maintained.

While the AIIMS has not released any statement on the health status of the Minister, Mr. Shah had in August tested positive for COVID-19. He later tested negative. The Minister was admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of “fatigue and bodyache”. He left the hospital after 13 days on August 31 after the doctors said the Home Minister had “recovered”.

The Union Health Ministry admits that as of now there is limited evidence of post-COVID-19 sequelae and further research is required. It adds that the recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from a more severe form of the disease and those with pre-existing illness.

The five-term Lok Sabha MP representing Vaishali had been in the news recently despite his illness for expressing his disenchantment with the way his party for 32 years, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was being run and handwritten letters, attributed to him, were being circulated as his resignation from the party.

The Congress will strongly oppose the proposed legislations for replacing three agriculture-related ordinances and one that brought cooperative banks under the RBI’s supervision, during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Oil India Limited and foreign experts managed to divert the gas to two controlled flare pits. This cut off the supply to the well head for the fire to die out.

Delhi slum eviction | COVID pandemic took away everything, now roof being taken away, say residents

The Supreme Court on August 31 ordered the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks in Delhi within three months. As per rough estimates, there are around 2,40,000 people living in slums in Naraina Vihar, Azadpur, Vihar, Shakur Basti, Mayapuri, Sriniwaspuri, Anand Parbat and Okhla among others.

The Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said that Indian forces resorted to “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” in the Hotspring and Rakhchikri sectors on September 12 night, resulting in the death of one girl and serious injures to four civilians.

If the 20th Amendment is implemented in its present form, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be the hardest-hit as his current powers as the premier would be diminished with his younger brother and the President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, assuming full executive power, the party members said.

According to government data, retail inflation rose to 6.93% in July, mainly driven by rising prices of food items like vegetables, pulses, meat and fish.

Thirteen members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the virus and two of them were players — Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar. Chahar, along with 11 others, has recovered and resumed training after clearing two mandatory tests.