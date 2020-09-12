Top news of the day: Chinese Army hands over five youth to India; drug regulator directs Serum Institute to suspend recruitment for COVID-19 vaccine trials, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The five will be handed over to their families in Nacho area of Upper Subansiri district after spending 14 days in quarantine as per COVID-19 protocol, Indian Army officials said.

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine | DCGI directs Serum Institute of India to suspend recruitment for trials

The SII has also been asked to increase the safety monitoring of the subjects who have already been vaccinated as part of the trial and submit the plan and report.

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, also proposes to completely mechanise sewer cleaning and provide better protection at work and compensation in case of accidents.

The Prime Minister said under the PMAY, 18 lakh houses have been constructed in the country during this crisis period.

“Modi Govt’s ‘well-planned fight’ against Covid has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24% 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet. “But for the government of India and the media ‘sab changa si (all is well)’,” he said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation asked IndiGo on September 11 to take “appropriate action” after the regulator found alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in the airline’s Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger.

Nirav Modi extradition hearing | Former Supreme Court judge Katju challenged as ‘self-publicist’

On September 11, the final day of a five-day hearing, Justice Samuel Goozee heard Justice Katju’s detailed evidence before adjourning the case until November 3, when he will hear arguments on the admissibility of the evidence provided by the Indian authorities on the charges of fraud and money laundering against the diamond merchant in the $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

In a virtual address on Afghan peace negotiations at Doha, Mr. Jaishankar said the peace process must promote human rights and democracy, ensure interest of minorities, women and the vulnerable sections, and “effectively” address violence across the country.

With the EU stepping up planning for talks on trade to end without a deal, Mr. Johnson has accused its negotiators of threatening to impose a food blockade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.

Diesel rates had gone up by ₹12.55 a litre between June 7, when oil firms resumed revising prices in line with cost, and July 25. Diesel price has remained unchanged in the country since July 25, except in Delhi where a reduction in VAT lowered the rate by ₹8.38 per litre.

“From fitness point of view everyone is looking great, everyone is in good shape. It’s a matter of feeling good and I think I felt good from the first session onwards,” Kohli said in a video posted on RCB’s twitter handle.