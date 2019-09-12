Top news of the day: Piyush Goyal says ‘Einstein discovered gravity’, Narendra Modi dubs first 100 days of his second term ‘a trailer’, and more

“Don’t go by all these calculations you see on TV, that if the country has to become a $5 trillion economy, it will have to grow at 12% but right now it is currently growing at 6-7%,” the Commerce Minister said. “Don’t get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity.” | Piyush Goyal trolled for Einstein comment

Inaugurating the Assembly building and launching welfare and development projects in Ranchi, Prime Minister says Jharkhand has become the launch pad for mega welfare schemes for the poor in the country.

“An Indian Army team that was on patrol near Pangong Tso was objected to by the Chinese side. Our soldiers held ground as they were on our territory,” an Army source said.

Sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that a request for proposal (RFP) was floated on September 2 to invite design and architecture firms to give their ideas for redevelopment of Parliament as well as the 3 km Central Vista and for building a new common Secretariat for all Central government offices, including razing of existing buildings such as Shastri Bhawan.

Tamil Nadu says the social media giant’s view flies in the face of its own primary business model to commercialise user data.

“I condemn the NRC, I condemn the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). We do not accept NRC,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said, addressing a public gathering after leading a rally in north Kolkata on foot. Ms. Banerjee, along with several leaders, including several Ministers in her Cabinet, walked the 4.6 km stretch from Sinthi More in north Kolkata to Shyambazar.

Justice Suresh Kait issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Mr. Chidambaram’s bail plea in which he has claimed that the criminal proceedings against him were “mala fide” and borne out of “political vendetta”.

Israeli media reported that the post which said Israeli Arabs “want to destroy us all — women, children and men” appeared on Mr. Netanyahu's official Facebook page and was subsequently removed by Likud.

K2-18b is now the only planet orbiting a star outside the Solar System known to have both water and temperatures that could be potentially habitable.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 3.15% in July and 3.69% in August 2018. The previous high was 3.38% in October 2018. | Industrial output growth drops to 4.3% in July

Rohit will captain the Board President’s XI, which will take on the South Africans in a three-day tour match in Vizianagaram from September 26. Talented youngster Shubman Gill has been rewarded for his stupendous recent form.