Top news of the day: NEP 2020 curriculum to come into force in 2022, says Modi; global NGOs against auctioning of coal blocks by India, and more

Addressing a conclave on “School Education in 21st Century” under the NEP 2020, Mr. Modi also emphasised on the need for children to study in their mother tongue or local language at least till Class 5.

The Denmark-based International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs (IWGIA) and the New Delhi-based Indigenous Lawyers’ Association of India (ILWA), besides National Campaign Against Torture (NCAT), made the appeal ahead of the auctioning of 41 coal blocks slated for September 29.

“The government on September 10, 2020 released ₹6,195.08 crore to 14 States as the sixth equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the corona crisis,” the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

The five points agreed to are a template for the “principles of disengagement”, said a senior official privy to the meeting, but large divergences still remain in the positions taken by both sides.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence is chaired by BJP leader Jual Oram. Members who attended the meeting included Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Earlier in the day, Mr. Pawar told reporters that he will ask for a presentation for the members of the panel on the situation at LAC in Ladakh.

Parliamentary Panel on Law and Justice headed by BJP MP Bhupender Yadav has recommended continuation of virtual courts even in a post-COVID scenario but also sounded a word of caution that infrastructure needs to be upgraded especially in district courts to implement this. This is the first report to be presented by any parliamentary panel on the impact of the pandemic.

Partying indoor in India, even with masks on, is a dangerously high-risk activity with a 90,000-in-a-million (9%) chance of getting infected with COVID-19. Hanging out outdoor with friends, without masks, is relatively less dangerous. Such risk evaluations are based on various published researched studies, put together by the mircoCOVID Project as a calculator.

In the letter written to the States/UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasised that availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen was an important prerequisite for managing moderate and severe cases of COVID-19.

“We have seen some videos wherein mediapersons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident,” said a DGCA official.

Bob Woodward’s explosive new book on President Donald Trump has sent military analysts worldwide scrambling over a boast Mr. Trump made to the veteran Washington journalist of a potentially nuclear weapons system that “nobody’s ever had”.

It said India’s credit profile is increasingly constrained by low growth, high debt burden and weak financial system. These risks have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Adjudicating Authority under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) has imposed a penalty of ₹100 crore on the Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), ₹17 crore on the Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank Limited (TMBL) and ₹35 crore on its former chairman, M.G.M. Maran, for alleged violations of the Act, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

An irate Cricket Australia has slammed online trolls as “uneducated” after all-rounder Dan Christian was targeted for speaking up about “casual racism” in the sport.