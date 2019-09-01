Top news of the day: State of economy deeply worrying, says Manmohan; T.N. BJP chief among five new Governors, and more

The former Prime Minister, in a video statement, said the “all-round mismanagement” by the Narendra Modi government “resulted in this slow down”, adding that last quarter’s GDP growth rate of 5% signalled that the economy was in the midst of a prolonged slowdown.

“When we spoke about amalgamation of banks I have very clearly underlined the fact that there shall not be one employee removed. Not at all”

BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been appointed the Governor of Maharashtra, while BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief Tamilisai Soundararajan moves to the Raj Bhavan in Telangana. Former Union Minister Kalraj Mishra, who was recently appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been shifted to Rajasthan. Former Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatraya replaces Mr. Mishra. Arif Mohammed Khan is the new Kerala Governor.

The revenue collected in August 2019 was 4.51% higher than what was collected in the same month of the previous year.

“The Congress opposed the move to remove Article 370. Whatever statements Rahul Gandhi make are lauded in Pakistan. Pakistan has included his comments in its plea. Congress leaders should be ashamed that these statements are being used against India,” he said.

Addressing the annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America in Houston, the U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential contender also sought an immediate end to communications blockade in Kashmir.

Lt. Gen. Naravane will be in contention for the Army chief’s post as he will be the senior-most commander when incumbent Gen. Bipin Rawat retires on December 31, official sources said.

Bhatatiya Gorkha Parisangh, has claimed that one lakh Gorkhas have been left out of the final list of NRC. “Earlier I was not aware of the full NRC fiasco. As more and more information is coming in, we are shocked to see that names of more than 1 lakh Gorkha people have been excluded from the list,” Ms. Banerjee tweeted.

A new round of tariffs took effect from 4.01 a.m. GMT, with Beijing’s levy of 5% on U.S. crude marking the first time the fuel has been targeted since the world’s two largest economies started their trade war more than a year ago.

The number of fires in Brazil’s Amazon basin is still on the rise, even though the government has banned burning. In the first 48 hours since the ban was issued, satellite data from the National Space Research Institute (INPE) showed 3,859 new outbreaks of fire, of which some 2,000 were concentrated in the Amazon region.

More than a dozen flights were cancelled on Sunday as thousands of pro-democracy activists blocked routes to Hong Kong’s airport, a day after protesters and police fought pitched battles in some of the worst violence seen in the city since unrest began three months ago. At least 16 flights were cancelled, the airport’s website said, with the departure hall packed with a backlog of passengers who had struggled to make it to the terminals.

Mohun Bagan, undoubtedly, were the superior team with Joseba Beitia brilliantly leading the attack in a 4-4-1-1 formation but VP Suhair let the team down missing a couple of sitters in what was the season’s first Kolkata derby at the Saltlake Stadium.