Top news of the day: Stan Swamy, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha and five others charged in Bhima Koregaon case; World Food Programme wins Peace Nobel, and more

Bhima Koregaon case | NIA files charge sheet against Stan Swamy, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha and five others

Father Stan Swamy, 83, a Jesuit priest and activist working with tribal people, was arrested on October 8 by the NIA Ranchi from his house and has been sent to judicial custody till October 23. He will be lodged in Taloja Central jail in Mumbai with the other co-accused.

The WFP was honoured for “its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict”, Nobel committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said on unveiling the winner in Oslo.

Fodder scam | Lalu Prasad gets bail in Chaibasa treasury case, to remain in jail

Case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of ₹33.67 crore when he was Chief Minister of Bihar.

DRDO says it was launched from SU-30 MkI fighter aircraft.

India received the first set of details from Switzerland in September 2019 under the Automatic Exchange of Information.

It registered 8.93 lakh active cases on October 9, after registering 8.97 lakh on September 9, said the Health Ministry in a release.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to stay the counselling and admission process of national law universities based on the CLAT 2020 marks.

At the QUAD ministerial meet in Tokyo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo singled out China as a threat to the region, although the three other Foreign Ministers, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, did not directly mention China. They did, however, express broad concerns about maintaining a rules-based order, freedom of navigation and the peaceful resolution of disputes in the region.

Just weeks before the November 3 election, Ms. Pelosi said Mr. Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19 diagnosis. She noted his tweet halting talks on a new coronavirus aid package — he subsequently tried to reverse course — and said Americans need to know when, exactly, he first contracted COVID-19 as others in the White House became infected. On October 9, she plans to roll out the legislation that would launch the commission for review.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4%. The MPC also decided to continue with its accommodative policy stance till as long as required this year and next year, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

IPL 2020 | Focus on batting struggles as Chennai takes on Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League clash in Dubai on October 10 with both teams battling inconsistency.