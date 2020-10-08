Top news of the day: TRP racket involving Republic TV and two others busted, say Mumbai Police; American poet Louise Glück wins Literature Nobel, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

TRP racket involving Republic TV, two others, busted: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh explained that the accused — Republic TV, Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi — would ask some households to keep some channels on even if they were not at home and bribe some people to run only their channels. The owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema have been arrested.

Nobel Prizes 2020 | American poet Louise Glück wins Literature prize

Prof. Gluck, 77, was honoured "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal," the Swedish Academy said. Prof. Gluck won the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for her collection "The Wild Iris" and the National Book Award for her latest collection, "Faithful and Virtuous Night", in 2014.

Supreme Court slams Centre on Tablighi Jamaat affidavit

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde pulled up the Union government for mistreating the Supreme Court for having a “junior officer” file an “evasive” affidavit containing “unnecessary, nonsensical” averments on petitions challenging the discriminatory and communal coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat incident by some sections of the media.

IAF showed operational capability during Ladakh standoff: Air chief

The rapid deployment of Air Force assets to forward areas in the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and support to the Army clearly demonstrated the “resolve, operational capability and the will to effectively engage the adversary” if the need arose, said Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria.

Coronavirus | India’s coronavirus fight people-driven; gets great strength from COVID-19 warriors: Modi

Using #Unite2FightCorona, the Prime Ministertweeted, “We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus.”

Coronavirus | COVID-19 cases in India breach 68-lakh mark

India saw a single-day rise of 78,524 COVID-19 cases taking the virus caseload to over 68 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 58,27,704, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on October 8. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 85.25%.

Coronavirus | Gear up for vaccine roll out, WHO tells countries

Vaccine availability is likely to be limited initially, hence it will be important to clearly identify goals of national vaccination strategy, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region said. She added that the COVID-19 vaccination should aim at minimising the societal and economic impact by reducing deaths caused by the disease.

U.S. Presidential election 2020 | Trump says no to virtual debate with Biden

The Commission on Presidential Debates said Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden will appear from remote locations, while voters and the moderator will ask them questions from the original debate site in Miami.

Paytm aims to support 1 million apps on Mini App Store

The company will also invest ₹ 10 crore for the app developers on its platform.

World Bank expects India’s GDP to contract by 9.6% this fiscal

The Washington-based global lender, in its latest South Asia Economic Focus report ahead of the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, forecasts a sharper than expected economic slump across the region, with regional growth expected to contract by 7.7% in 2020, after topping 6% annually in the past five years.

IPL 2020 | Back at ‘happy hunting ground’ Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals aim to halt Delhi Capitals’ march

Struggling to figure out their best eleven, Rajasthan Royals will need to come up with some quick-fix measures to snap their three-match losing streak when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals unit on October 9.