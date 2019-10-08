Top news of the day: Rajnath Singh formally receives first Rafale, Physics Nobel goes to dark matter and exoplanet discoveries, and more

The first batch of four aircraft will fly to its home base in India by May 2020. The Minister performed a brief shastra puja on the new aircraft as he emblazoned it with an ‘Om’ tilak and laid flowers and a coconut, just before he took off in it for a sortie. He was joined by senior representatives of the Indian Armed Forces to mark the ceremony. | Wg Cdr Abhinandan leads MiG-21 Bison formation at IAF parade

This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics rewards new understanding of the universe’s structure and history, and the first discovery of a planet orbiting a solar-type star outside our solar system.

Mohan Bhagwat said the word ‘lynching’ does not originate from Indian ethos but comes from a separate religious text, and such terms should not be imposed on Indians.

“India’s communication blackout in Kashmir is having a devastating impact on the lives and welfare of everyday Kashmiris,” the Committee tweeted. “Its time for India to lift these restrictions and afford Kashmiris the same rights and privileges as any other Indian citizen.”

Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security said Umar was a Pakistani citizen, though some reports claim he was born in India.

Over the past year, the two sides have actively implemented the important consensus between the two leaders, upgraded and improved the quality of China-India relations, says Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

An official said a gun battle broke out between militants and security forces on the outskirts of in Pulwama district’s Awantipora town in the morning following a tip-off about the presence of ultras in the area.

Five minor tribes – Bodo-Kachari, Hajong, Koch, Mann and Rabha – are clubbed as “unrepresented tribes” for nomination in Meghalaya’s autonomous tribal councils. These councils are in the names of Garo, Jaintia and Khasi, the State’s three major matrilineal communities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office gave a gloomy assessment after a call between Mr. Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The 36-year-old Mary Kom triumphed 5-0 against Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong, a spunky boxer who kept the veteran on her toes with an aggressive approach but just didn’t connect enough.

Hours after seeking the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs for obtaining a Danish visa, badminton star Saina Nehwal conveyed that she obtained the travel document