Top news of the day: In a first in Nobel history, Chemistry prize awarded to a women-only team; Supreme Court rules against indefinite protests in public places, and more

Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the U.S. on October 7 won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9 DNA snipping "scissors", the first time a Nobel science prize has gone to a women-only team.

Shaheen Bagh | Supreme Court rules against indefinite protests in public places

The Supreme Court has held the protests led by scores of mothers, children and senior citizens of Shaheen Bagh against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act by blockading a public road in the national capital were “not acceptable”.

Hathras gang rape | Anti-terror law invoked against Kerala journalist and three others arrested near Hathras

Malayalam journalist Siddique Kappan and three others arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on their way to Hathras have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and for sedition, according to an FIR registered in Mathura.

Hathras gang rape | NCW summons BJP’s Ranjeet Shrivastava

The National Commission for Women issued summons to Mr. Shrivastava for making derogatory comments against the victim of the alleged gang rape and murder in Hathras.

Highlights from Union Cabinet meeting | e-bidding for natural gas, Kolkata Metro to be extended

The Union Cabinet congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 20 years as a democratically elected leader. Mr. Modi, previously served as Chief Minister of Gujarat for three consecutive terms.

Sushant Singh Rajput death | Rhea Chakraborty, two others granted bail

Rajput’s housekeeper Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda were also granted bail on depositing ₹50,000 each in cash.

Sushant Singh Rajput death | Family writes to CBI alleging ‘unprofessional conduct’ by AIIMS doctor Sudhir Gupta

The letter, sent through advocate Varun Singh, claimed that the leaked report, if correct, amounts to drawing a biased and boastful conclusion from insufficient evidence.

A 11-member steering committee has been formed to guide Tamil Nadu’s ruling party.

While eight of these universities are from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi has seven, and Odisha and West Bengal two each.

Coronavirus | Government to launch awareness campaign to check spread

The government would launch a campaign to spread awareness on the measures people need to follow to check the spread of coronavirus, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said. Addressing a press conference on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, he said till the time a vaccine is available, people need to wear masks, maintain distance and sanitise hands as part of efforts to check the spread of the virus.

In a video message, Kamran Bangash, the Special Assistant on Information to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has said that the district administration Peshawar has imposed section IV banning sale and purchase of the ancestral house of Dilip Kumar in Mohallah Khudadadad Qiassa Khwani Bazar.

In briefing documents posted on its website, the FDA said vaccine makers should follow trial participants for at least two months to rule out safety issues before seeking emergency approval. That requirement would almost certainly preclude the introduction of a vaccine before November 3.

The second debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami.

This would represent a regression to the rate of 9.2% in 2017, according to the biennial Poverty and Shared Prosperity Report.

The government between 2016 and 2019 gave pricing freedom for all fields except those given to State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) on a nomination basis.

IPL 2020 | U.S. pacer Ali Khan ruled out due to injury

Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Ali Khan, the first U.S. cricketer to be signed by an Indian Premier League franchise, has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.