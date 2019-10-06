Top news of the day: Second whistleblower emerges in Trump-Ukraine scandal, PDP delegation to meet Mehbooba Mufti tomorrow, and more

Mark Zaid, who represents the first whistleblower, confirmed in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” that the second official, also from the U.S. intelligence community, has been interviewed by the inspector-general. | Trump-Ukraine scandal: A timeline

The announcement comes on a day a 15-member delegation of National Conference from Jammu met their detained party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

Mr. Singh will perform ‘Shastra Puja’ after receiving the first Rafale fighter jet at Merignac suburb of Bordeaux on October 8. After performing puja, he will take a sortie in the aircraft, officials said.

Two trainee pilots were killed when their trainer aircraft crashed on the outskirts of Sultanpur village in Bantawaram mandal of Vikarabad district, some 100 km from the Hyderabad.

Advocate Aditya Bambulkar, who appeared on behalf of the accused, confirmed that they were granted bail by the holiday court in Dindoshi.

The fifth and eighth coaches of the train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations at 10.15 a.m.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned the protesters not to cross the LoC, saying anyone crossing the LoC to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiris will “play into the hands of the Indian narrative.”

Police fired tear gas and baton charged protesters in several locations, while some protesters threw bricks and petrol bombs at police, as night began to fall.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has decided not to stand for re-election in November polls as the politically influential Rajapaksa family nominated two candidates by final registration.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

The victory consolidated India’s position in the ongoing World Test Championship with another valuable 40 points added to their kitty. India maintain their lead with 160 points.