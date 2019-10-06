Top news of the day: Second whistleblower emerges in Trump-Ukraine scandal, PDP delegation to meet Mehbooba Mufti tomorrow, and more

Second whistleblower emerges in Trump-Ukraine scandal
Mark Zaid, who represents the first whistleblower, confirmed in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” that the second official, also from the U.S. intelligence community, has been interviewed by the inspector-general. | Trump-Ukraine scandal: A timeline
PDP delegation to meet Mehbooba Mufti tomorrow
The announcement comes on a day a 15-member delegation of National Conference from Jammu met their detained party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to perform 'Shastra Puja' in France for first Rafale jet
Mr. Singh will perform ‘Shastra Puja’ after receiving the first Rafale fighter jet at Merignac suburb of Bordeaux on October 8. After performing puja, he will take a sortie in the aircraft, officials said.
Two pilots killed in Telangana as light trainer aircraft crashes in cotton fields
Two trainee pilots were killed when their trainer aircraft crashed on the outskirts of Sultanpur village in Bantawaram mandal of Vikarabad district, some 100 km from the Hyderabad.
Aarey: Holiday court grants bail to 29 protesters
Advocate Aditya Bambulkar, who appeared on behalf of the accused, confirmed that they were granted bail by the holiday court in Dindoshi.
Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derail in U.P.
The fifth and eighth coaches of the train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations at 10.15 a.m.
Article 370: JKLF supporters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir march towards LoC
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned the protesters not to cross the LoC, saying anyone crossing the LoC to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiris will “play into the hands of the Indian narrative.”
Hong Kong court rejects mask ban challenge
Police fired tear gas and baton charged protesters in several locations, while some protesters threw bricks and petrol bombs at police, as night began to fall.
Sri Lanka President Sirisena abandons re-election bid
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has decided not to stand for re-election in November polls as the politically influential Rajapaksa family nominated two candidates by final registration.
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas bar
Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.
IND vs SA first Test: Shami, Jadeja wreak havoc; India thrashes South Africa
The victory consolidated India’s position in the ongoing World Test Championship with another valuable 40 points added to their kitty. India maintain their lead with 160 points.