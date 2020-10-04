Top news of the day: LJP to oppose JD(U) candidates in Bihar; government expects to inoculate up to 25 crore Indians for COVID-19 by July 2021, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Bihar Assembly elections | LJP announces decision to contest outside NDA

The Lok Janshakti Party at a meeting of its Parliamentary Board has decided to contest on its own in the upcoming Bihar Assembly poll. The decision, however, does not mar its political ties with the BJP with the party saying it will not contest against any BJP candidate and will support the latter in a post-poll scenario.

The Union Health Minister said priority would be given to health workers engaged in COVID-19 management.

Hathras case | AMU report says no signs of intercourse, indicates use of force

Hamza Malik, president of AMU’s Resident Doctors’ Association said the final opinion was based on the FSL report. “The forensic examination was conducted on September 22, eight days after the incident. In cases of rape, according to government guidelines, the forensic samples should be collected within 72 hours of the incident. Sperms can’t survive after more than 90 hours,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, 14 Corps Commander is set to be replaced by Lt. Gen. P.G.K. Menon in mid-October. The talks are likely to be attended by both the Lieutenant Generals from the Indian side.

The power-hand glider which was on a regular training sortie, crashed into the area opposite the walkway near Mattancherry BOT bridge, located a stone’s throw away from the Kochi Naval Airport.

The plea by advocate Sumant Sudan referred to two tweets by Mr. Singh questioning whether the Supreme Court would declare the alleged sweeping powers of raid and arrest without warrant given by the Uttar Pradesh government to the Special Security Force as unconstitutional or favour it under pressure.

Even if accused is not physically involved, holds Bench.

Security forces suspect role of NSCN-K and United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent in the attack.

On September 17, officers from the CBI conducted raids on 10 premises based on this information across six Indian cities.

In a four-minute video posted on Twitter, Mr. Trump said he felt ‘much better’ and hoped to be ‘back soon’.

GST Council meeting | Non-BJP States to oppose Centre’s borrowing option

In the current fiscal, the States are staring at a staggering ₹2.35 lakh crore Goods and Services Tax revenue shortfall.

A back-in-form Virat Kohli’s tactical acumen will be put to test against Shreyas Iyer’s unassuming but dynamic brand of captaincy when the two most impressive teams of the ongoing IPL — Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals — face each other in Dubai on October 5.