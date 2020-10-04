Top news of the day: LJP to oppose JD(U) candidates in Bihar; government expects to inoculate up to 25 crore Indians for COVID-19 by July 2021, and more

Bihar Assembly elections | LJP announces decision to contest outside NDA
The Lok Janshakti Party at a meeting of its Parliamentary Board has decided to contest on its own in the upcoming Bihar Assembly poll. The decision, however, does not mar its political ties with the BJP with the party saying it will not contest against any BJP candidate and will support the latter in a post-poll scenario.
Coronavirus | Centre estimates to utilise 40-50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on 20-25 crore people by July 2021, says Harsh Vardhan
The Union Health Minister said priority would be given to health workers engaged in COVID-19 management.
Hathras case | AMU report says no signs of intercourse, indicates use of force
Hamza Malik, president of AMU’s Resident Doctors’ Association said the final opinion was based on the FSL report. “The forensic examination was conducted on September 22, eight days after the incident. In cases of rape, according to government guidelines, the forensic samples should be collected within 72 hours of the incident. Sperms can’t survive after more than 90 hours,” he said.
India, China to hold 7th round of Corps Commander talks on October 12
Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, 14 Corps Commander is set to be replaced by Lt. Gen. P.G.K. Menon in mid-October. The talks are likely to be attended by both the Lieutenant Generals from the Indian side.
Two Navy personnel dead as a glider on routine flight crashes in Kochi
The power-hand glider which was on a regular training sortie, crashed into the area opposite the walkway near Mattancherry BOT bridge, located a stone’s throw away from the Kochi Naval Airport.
Attorney General refuses consent for contempt against Digvijaya Singh
The plea by advocate Sumant Sudan referred to two tweets by Mr. Singh questioning whether the Supreme Court would declare the alleged sweeping powers of raid and arrest without warrant given by the Uttar Pradesh government to the Special Security Force as unconstitutional or favour it under pressure.
Evidence of intent enough for conviction: Supreme Court
Even if accused is not physically involved, holds Bench.
Assam Rifles jawan killed in Arunachal Pradesh ambush
Security forces suspect role of NSCN-K and United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent in the attack.
U.K., India joint operation targets online scams
On September 17, officers from the CBI conducted raids on 10 premises based on this information across six Indian cities.
Coronavirus | Trump says next few days of COVID-19 treatment will be ‘real test’
In a four-minute video posted on Twitter, Mr. Trump said he felt ‘much better’ and hoped to be ‘back soon’.
GST Council meeting | Non-BJP States to oppose Centre’s borrowing option
In the current fiscal, the States are staring at a staggering ₹2.35 lakh crore Goods and Services Tax revenue shortfall.
IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli’s RCB up against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals
A back-in-form Virat Kohli’s tactical acumen will be put to test against Shreyas Iyer’s unassuming but dynamic brand of captaincy when the two most impressive teams of the ongoing IPL — Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals — face each other in Dubai on October 5.