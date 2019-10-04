Top news of the day: Sedition charge against 49 celebrities for open letter to Narendra Modi, BJP-Sena alliance unveils seat-sharing deal for Maharashtra polls, and more

As many as 49 celebrities who penned an open letter to the Prime Minister on the growing incidents of mob violence have been booked for “tarnishing the image of the country” and “supporting secessionist tendencies,” among others. | Adoor questions sedition charge against him for writing open letter to PM

Despite differences, the BJP and Shiv Sena share the “common thread” of Hindutva and will retain power in Maharashtra after the October 21 Assembly polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Mumbai at a joint Press conference with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

It had been reported that five judges of the Supreme Court had recused from hearing the Navlakha case. On September 30, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi withdrew from the case. The CJI, lawyers in the case said, may have recused himself from the case because of the paucity of time. The CJI, who is retiring on November 17, wants to entirely focus on the Ayodhya appeals.

Separatists Asiya Andrabi, Shabir Shah and Masarat Alam Bhat have also been named as accused in the charge sheet.

Former managing director of Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, Joy Thomas, was arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the bank by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police.

All six personnel onboard and one civilian on the ground were killed in the crash. This is the first time the IAF has officially acknowledged it.

The Hindu’s Special Correspondent, who lives with his old parents and other family members at the fourth floor of a lift-less old apartment in Road No. 12, gives a first-hand account.

Challenging the ban set to take effect on October 5, protesters crammed streets in the central business district and other areas, shouting “Hong Kong people, resist”. The city’s leader Carrie Lam said at an afternoon news conference that the mask ban, imposed under a colonial-era Emergency Ordinance that was last used over half a century ago, targets violent protesters and rioters and ill be an effective deterrent to radical behaviour. The ban applies to all public gatherings, both unauthorized and those approved by police.

RBI has also decided to “increase the household income limit for borrowers of non-banking financial companies-micro finance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) from the current level of ₹1 lakh for rural areas and ₹1.60 lakh for urban/semi urban areas to ₹1.25 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively”.

The Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15% on Friday to boost growth while keeping the policy stance accommodative.

Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock kept the skilful Indian spinners at bay with memorable hundreds, orchestrating South Africa’s spirited counter-offensive against the fancied hosts in the series-opening Test in Visakhapatnam.