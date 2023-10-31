October 31, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Apple warns Opposition MPs about ‘state-sponsored’ attacks on their iPhones

At least seven Opposition Members of Parliament have said that they received a warning from Apple that “state-sponsored attackers may be targeting” their iPhones. An Apple spokesperson told The Hindu that they were not specifically saying the Indian government was responsible, though they did not rule this out, saying that they weren’t attributing these alerts “to any specific state-sponsored attacker”. Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters in Bhopal that the Government has launched an investigation into the alerts. Mr. Vaishnaw downplayed the alerts by citing Apple’s claim that these alerts have been sent to people in 150 countries.

We will keep raising our voice: Rahul Gandhi on iPhone warning to Opposition MPs

“Earlier, I used to think that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was most powerful, followed by Adani and Amit Shah. But now, it is Adani, followed by Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah,” he said. “The moment we touch Adani, CBI, ED, snooping starts.”

Chandrababu Naidu released from Rajahmundry Central Prison

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister walked out of Rajahmundry Central Prison on interim bail after serving 52 days of judicial custody in the alleged ₹371 crore AP Skill Development Corporation project scam.

Manipur police officer killed in fresh violence, CM vows action

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh has vowed action against extremists who gunned town a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh. Chingtham Anand Kumar, the SDPO, was on duty overseeing the cleaning of the grounds of a school when suspected Kuki militants opened fire on him. He succumbed to his injuries at a local primary health centre.

There are apprehensions that Kejriwal will be arrested by ED on November 2: Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed there are apprehensions that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 after questioning him in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The ruling party in Delhi also alleged that the BJP was trying to finish it off by putting its top leaders behind bars.

Supreme Court begins hearing pleas challenging validity of electoral bonds scheme

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday started hearing a slew of petitions challenging the electoral bonds scheme including those filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing on behalf of ADR submitted that there is substantial evidence to believe that money is being given through electoral bonds as kickbacks in lieu of favourable government policies. He pointed out that whether at the Centre or in states, it is the ruling parties that receive the maximum share of the funds.

Governor Ravi acting as ‘political rival’, says Tamil Nadu’s writ petition in Supreme Court

The Tamil Nadu government has moved a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Governor R.N. Ravi for creating a “constitutional deadlock” by inexplicably delaying or even failing to consider and assent to crucial Bills passed by the Legislature and stymieing day-to-day governance in a way which is threatening to bring administration in the State to a grinding halt.

IMD predicts warmer November amid intensifying El Nino conditions

At a press conference in New Delhi, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said rainfall over the country as a whole in November is most likely to be normal – 77-123% of the long-period average.

Israeli forces battle Hamas around Gaza City, as military says 800,000 have fled south

Israeli troops battled Hamas militants and attacked underground compounds on Tuesday with a focus on northern Gaza. An estimated 800,000 Palestinians have fled south, even though Israeli airstrikes have pounded the entirety of the besieged enclave. Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire and again vowed to crush Hamas’ ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel following its bloody October 7 rampage, which ignited the war.

Former British PM Boris Johnson’s response to COVID was ‘mad and dangerous’, says top official

The exchanges between Simon Case, the government’s most senior official, and officials in which he also described Britain’s response in 2020 as a “terrible, tragic joke”, were shown to the inquiry into how the government handled the worst health crisis in almost a century.

U.N. report urges Russia to investigate an attack on a Ukrainian village that killed 59 civilians

The strike on a cafe in the village of Hroza on October 5 was one of the deadliest strikes since the Kremlin’s forces launched a full-scale invasion 20 months ago.

Eight core sectors output grow 8.1% in September

While coal, steel and electricity production recorded healthy year-on-year growth, crude oil output slipped back into contraction mode after two months of upticks, breaking a two-month streak when all sectors recorded growth. Moreover, growth rates faltered for all but one of the eight sectors vis-à-vis their pace in August.

Shaheen Shah Afridi fastest Pakistani to reach 100 ODI wickets

Shaheen Afridi, son-in-law of former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, has taken 105 wickets in Tests in just 46 innings apart from 64 wickets in T20 internationals.

