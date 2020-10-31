Top news of the day: Election Commission says free COVID-19 vaccine promise not a poll code violation; Modi laments ‘politics’ over Pulwama attack, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

BJP, in its manifesto for Bihar elections, had promised free COVID-19 vaccine once it is cleared by the ICMR.

“The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics... I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation,” Mr. Modi said, addressing the Ekta Parade at Statue of Unity, Kevadiaya, on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary.

The poll panel on October 30 took note of alleged breach of “ethical and dignified behaviour” and revoked the “star campaigner” status of the Congress leader.

The move comes after the Punjab Assembly earlier this month adopted a resolution against the farm laws and unanimously passed bills to counter the Centre’s contentious legislations.

The Union Health Ministry said 23 States and Union Territories in the country have a CFR lower than the national average, while 65% of the total deaths so far were recorded in five States.

Changes in land laws | Hurriyat shutdown disrupts normal life in Kashmir Valley

Earlier this week, the Centre cleared the decks for people from across the country to buy land in the Union Territory by amending several laws.

Rescue teams ploughed through concrete blocks and the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 28 people. More than 800 others were injured.

“Biden is a grimy, sleazy and corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed you for 47 long years. He will look you in the eyes, and then turn right around and stab you in the back. The only thing he cares about is political power,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Garg, who took voluntary retirement soon after being moved from the Finance Ministry — where he handled the Department of Economic Affairs — to the Power Ministry, said Ms. Sitharaman, unlike her predecessor Arun Jaitley, had “a very different personality and knowledge endowment”.

Sean Connery would introduce himself in the movies with the signature line, “Bond — James Bond”.

Indian Premier League 2020 | Rajasthan Royals look to win, end KKR’s campaign

They have just given their playoffs qualification hopes a lift and Rajasthan Royals will look to sustain the momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders in another must-win IPL game in Dubai on November 1.

Indian Premier League 2020 | Do-or-die game for KXIP, CSK play for pride

Their play-off chances hanging in balance, Kings XI Punjab will leave no stone unturned as they take on Chennai Super Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game in Abu Dhabi on November 1.