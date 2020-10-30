Top news of the day: India’s active COVID-19 caseload lowest in nearly 3 months; Parliamentary panel questions Paytm on Chinese investment, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The last time the active caseload was below 5.95 lakh was on August 6. “India has also sustained its high number of recoveries. The total recovered cases stand at 73,73,375. India continues to be the topmost country with the maximum number of recovered cases globally,” the Health Ministry said.

In a letter to States and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has suggested setting up of a State steering committee (SSC) chaired by the chief secretary, a State task force (STF) led by additional Chief Secretary or principal secretary (health), and a district task force (DTF) to be headed by the district magistrate.

Members of the panel from different political parties asked Paytm why the server on which data of its customers is collected and stored is abroad when it claims to be an Indian firm.

Over three years after Canberra’s request to join the exercise, India announced on October 19 that the Australian Navy would participate in Malabar 2020.

“The government relaxed fumigation norms for import of onion till December. So far, 7,000 tonnes of onion has been imported by private traders,” Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The Governor’s assent to the Bill providing for 7.5% horizontal quota for students who have studied in State government schools and qualified in NEET comes less than 24 hours after the Tamil Nadu government decided to take the executive route citing powers under Article 162 of the Constitution and issued a G.O to provide for the quota.

Mr. Abdullah, who represents Srinagar in the Lok Sabha, was supposed to visit the Hazratbal shrine, on the banks of the Dal Lake, to offer prayers on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

Meerut Police have arrested Ikramuddin and Anis on the complaint of one Laiq Khan for allegedly duping him of ₹2.5 crores after promising him that all his wishes would be fulfilled through the magical lamp.

The Foreign Office said that Indian forces resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors of the LoC on October 29, resulting in injuries.

Taiwan is the only place in Asia to have legalised same-sex marriage, with more than 4,000 such couples marrying since the legislation passed in May 2019. The mass wedding with 188 couples was the first time same-sex couples have been wed and celebrated at a military ceremony.

Mr. Mahathir, 95, sparked widespread outrage when he wrote on his blog on October 29 that “Muslims have a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past”.

The epicentre was some 17 km off Turkey’s Izmir Province, at a depth of 16 km, AFAD, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, said. The U.S. Geological Survey said the depth was 10 km and that the epicentre was 33.5 km off Turkey.

The report, which contains recommendations pertaining to five financial years, 2021-22 to 2025-26, will be tabled in Parliament by the Union Finance Minister along with an action taken report of the Government of India.

“The objective of the PLI scheme is to incentivise investors in this country to put up globally comparable capacity in scale and competitiveness,” Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said. He, however, did not specify which sectors might be made eligible for the incentives.

Mark Zuckerberg says the company has focused on issues like voter suppression, and has worked closely with experts in the space, including civil rights leaders.

IPL 2020 | RCB eye win over confident Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure playoff berth

An IPL playoffs spot at stake, Royal Challengers Bangalore need to shrug off the disappointment of two back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against strong-willed Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two teams clash, in Sharjah on October 31.

Their playoff berth secured, defending champions Mumbai Indians would look to add to the woes of Delhi Capitals, who are on a three-match losing streak, and consolidate their position at the top when the two teams face each other in their penultimate IPL league game in Dubai on October 31.