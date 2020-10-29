Top news of the day: Knife attack at French church leaves three dead; Pakistan MP claims IAF pilot Abhinandan was released after India’s attack threat, and more

Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack at French church
A knife-wielding attacker shouting “Allahu Akbar” beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist attack at a church in the French city of Nice.
Pakistan released IAF pilot Wg. Cdr. Abhinandan after India’s attack threat, claims PML (N) leader
A Pakistani opposition leader has claimed that Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a meeting of the counry’s top leaders that India would attack Pakistan.
Pakistan Minister admits Islamabad’s role in Pulwama terror attack
Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has admitted that Islamabad was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
Govt. makes packaging of food grains in jute bags mandatory
Decision to benefit about 4 lakh workers engaged in the jute sector along with thousands of farmers, says Prakash Javadekar.
Coronavirus | Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on plea alleging no approval for Remdesivir, Favipiravir to treat COVID-19
A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde issued notice to the Centre on the plea and sought its response in four weeks.
Bihar Assembly Elections | Opinion on extended nationwide lockdown varies on caste, religious lines
While the view about the Narendra Modi government’s culpability differs, the anger against the Nitish Kumar government on lack of employment opportunities is all pervasive.
Supreme Court gives time till December 31 to Centre for granting permanent commission to woman officers in Navy
The Centre moved the application in June for extending the deadline by six months citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away
Keshubhai Patel, a stalwart who played a key role in building the BJP in Gujarat, died of cardiac arrest on October 29 morning. He was 92.
India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue brought ‘unprecedented cooperation’ between two countries, say U.S. lawmakers
The U.S. will keep working with India to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific and will remain steadfast as India seeks to defend its sovereignty from external aggression, Congressman Michael T. McCaul said.
Polish President Andrzej Duda backtracks on abortion stand amid protests
He spoke after seven straight days of huge protests across Poland following a constitutional court ruling.
Output of eight core industries contracts 0.8% in September
The decline in output during the month under review was lowest since March.
IPL 2020 | KXIP to meet Rajasthan Royals in must-win game
A rampaging Kings XI Punjab would look to extend their exceptional run and inch closer to a Play-offs berth while Rajasthan Royals would be desperate to stay alive in the tournament when the two sides clash in a an IPL match in Abu Dhabi on October 29.