Top news of the day: Over 50% turnout in first phase of Bihar polls; Parliamentary panel terms Twitter explanation on Ladakh map inadequate, and more

Bihar Assembly elections | Over 50% turnout in first phase

Of the 243 constituencies in the State, 71 segments went to the polls in the first phase.

Bihar Assembly elections | In poll rallies, Modi invokes Ram temple construction

At public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Patna, the Prime Minister said, “Beware of this jungle raj ka yuvraj as they [the RJD] have the copyright of kidnappings. Can anything be expected from the yuvraj of jungle raj?… their track record is there to be evaluated and people of Bihar know about it better than me.”

Bihar Assembly elections | Can’t compete with the Modi in lying, says Rahul Gandhi

“Congress knows how to run the country, how to stand with farmers, but we do not know one thing and that is how to lie….we cannot compete with the Prime Minister in lying,” the Congress leader said at a public meeting in Valmikinagar in West Champaran district.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the government for providing an evasive response to an RTI application related to Aarogya Setu, the contact tracing app that has crores of users' data.

Appearing before the Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill, chaired by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, representatives of Twitter India “begged apology”, but they were told by the members that it was a criminal offence that questioned the sovereignty of the country and an affidavit must be submitted by Twitter Inc, not by its “marketing arm” Twitter India, sources said.

Lockdown moratorium | Outstanding till February 29 qualify for interest relief

The loan outstanding as of February 29 would be the reference amount for calculating the differential interest amount under the ‘scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest’ according to the FAQs released by the Finance Ministry.

An official said raids were conducted at 10 locations, including nine in Srinagar and one in Bandipora.

Kerala gold smuggling case | ED arrests suspended IAS officer Sivasankar soon after High Court rejects anticipatory bail plea

Two ED officials arrived at the private Ayurveda hospital where Mr. Sivasankar was undergoing treatment for chronic back pain and served him a summons for further interrogation at the agency's office in Kochi.

The State receives an average of 44 cm of rainfall during the NE monsoon between October and December.

Two strong statements from the Foreign Ministry in Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi followed Mr. Pompeo’s remarks at the October 27 2+2 ministerial dialogue, which he attended along with Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

France is bracing for a potential new lockdown as the President prepares a televised address aimed at stopping a fast-rising tide of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients filling French hospitals and a growing daily death toll.

Turkish anger at the caricature added fuel to a row between Turkey and France about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, which flared after a teacher who had shown pupils the cartoons in a lesson on freedom of speech was beheaded in France this month.

“We experienced an information security incident and consequently isolated the impacted IT services. This incident involved a ransomware attack,” the pharma major said in an update on the cyber attack about which it had intimated the stock exchange on October 22.

The brand’s Serial 1 name comes from “Serial Number One”, nickname of Harley-Davidson’s oldest known motorcycle.

IPL 2020 | Desperate KKR eye victory against CSK to stay in playoffs race

Already out of the playoffs reckoning, a relaxed Chennai Super Kings are ready to play party-poopers with an aim to foil Kolkata Knight Riders’ desperate bid for a victory in an Indian Premier League game on October 29.