Top news of the day: Current unlock guidelines extended till November 30; Ankhi Das, Facebook India’s head of public policy, quits and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus lockdown | Unlock 5 guidelines extended till November 30

State and UT governments were given the flexibility to decide on reopening of schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner.

Ankhi Das, Facebook India’s head of public policy, leave the company

“Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years,” Ajit Mohan, Managing Director India of Facebook, said in an e-mailed statement

Bhatkal brothers, Chota Shakeel, among 18 designated as terrorists

They include Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Syed Salahudeen, founders of Indian Mujahideen Riyaz and Iqbal Bhatkal and gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Chota Shakeel.

India, U.S. ink strategic defence pact

India and the U.S. inked a landmark defence agreement that will allow sharing of high-end military technology, classified satellite data and critical information between the two countries. The signing of the long-negotiated Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) during the third edition of the 2+2 dialogue between the two strategic partners.

Hathras gang rape case | Supreme Court asks Allahabad High Court to monitor CBI probe

The Bench said the question of transferring the trial to Delhi would be left open for now till the CBI completed its investigation. The court did not intervene in the safety cordon in place for the protection of the victim’s family members and witnesses. Any further changes required in the safety measures would be taken care of by the High Court.

Modi lauds beneficiaries of scheme for street vendors

The Prime Minister interacted via video-conferencing with street vendors from Uttar Pradesh who had availed of loans under the PM Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) and said most of the beneficiaries were repaying their loans on time.

Centre notifies J&K land law, omits ‘permanent resident’ as criteria

A notification says the government may on written request of an Army officer not below the rank of Corp Commander declare an area as Strategic Area within a local area.

BJP is ‘proud’ of free COVID-19 vaccine promise in Bihar, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

“The BJP is concerned about healthcare and we talk of health in our manifesto, that reflects our priority,” the Union Law Minister says.

Supreme Court extends till March 31 time to complete trial in sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal

Mr. Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted a former woman colleague inside an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013. He has denied the allegations levelled against him.

Bomb at seminary in Pakistan kills 8 students, wounds 136

According to police, more than 30 including two teachers have been injured in the explosion.

Mike Pompeo to hold talks with Sri Lankan leadership during two-day Colombo visit

Mr. Pompeo will hold official discussions with the Lankan leadership covering several areas of the multifaceted engagement between the two countries.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson to partner for Indian market

The announcement comes almost a month after Harley-Davidson Inc. announced that it will discontinue sales and manufacturing operations in India as part of a global strategic restructuring plan ‘The Rewire’.

Coronavirus | Pakistan, Zimbabwe squads get all clear after testing

The tests were conducted as part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s COVID-19 protocols for the bilateral series.

IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians to face-off against RCB, winner to secure play-off berth

Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row when Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on October 28 with both teams aiming to secure their spot in the IPL play-offs.