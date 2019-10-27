Top news of the day: Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dies in U.S. raid, Manohar Lal Khattar sworn in Haryana CM for second term, and more

Donald Trump announces grisly death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during U.S. raid in Syria
Baghdadi killed himself and three of his children by detonating an explosives-laden vest when he fled U.S. forces into a dead-end tunnel during the attack, which took place in the Idlib region in northwestern Syria, the U.S. President said in a televised address to the nation from the White House.
Khattar becomes Haryana CM for second time; Dushyant Chautala is his deputy
Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala, who is serving sentence in jail for his role in a teachers’ recruitment scam, also attended the ceremony, after he was released on 14-day furlough.
New borewell being drilled in efforts to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson
Another drilling rig, with twice the power of the one already being used, has been requested by experts.
Pakistan denies India’s request to allow Narendra Modi’s flight to use its airspace
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision has been taken in view of the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is observing black day on October 27 in support of Kashmiris.
J&K bifurcation: Officials worried over posting to Union Territories
The All India Services officers, the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) and the Kashmir Police Service (KPS) officers are wary of being posted outside the State and “outsiders” coming to the State.
Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control in J&K’s Rajouri district
According to official figures, Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the LoC over 2,100 times in 2019, leaving 29 Indians dead.
Modi says political parties played mature role in uniting people after Ayodhya verdict
In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address, the Prime Minister said he vividly remembers the September of 2010 when several “interest groups” had tried to exploit the situation to their interest.
Nawaz Sharif’s health deteriorates as blood platelet count fluctuates
“Nawaz Sharif’s platelets reduced on Sunday to 25,000 from 45,000. There has been a slight improvement in the health of the patient, however, his condition is still serious,” Services Hospital principal Dr Mahmmod Ayaz told reporters.
Muhurat trading: Sensex rallies 192 points as Samvat 2076 gets off to auspicious start
Barring telecom and consumer durables, all BSE sectoral indices finished in the green, led by industrials, auto, basic materials and capital goods.
West Indies women’s squad announced for ODIs against India
They will be joined by two new faces — fast bowler Shamnsha Hector and all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne.
