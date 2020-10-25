Top news of the day: India has below 7 lakh active COVID-19 cases for third successive day, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Recovery rate touches 90%; only 8.5% of total caseload active, says Union Health Ministry.

"We have never had a time before when so much work has been done so fast on so many candidates as in the last nine months," said Dr. Kang who is credited with pioneering work on an indigenous rotavirus vaccine.

“Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” Mr. Das tweeted.

“India wants an end to the ongoing border tension with China and restoration of peace. This is our objective. But at times, some nefarious incidents keep happening. I am very confident that our soldiers will never allow even an inch of our land to be taken away by anyone,” the Defence Minister said after performing ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of Dussehra at Sukna, headquarters of the Army’s 33 Corps in West Bengal.

Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China, Swatantra Dev Singh is heard saying in a video clip circulating in social media.

Mann ki Baat | Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a lamp, says Modi

In his monthly radio broadcast, the Prime Minister said that with many festivals coming up, people need to show patience and follow health guidelines during the celebration of these auspicious occasions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bihar Assembly Elections | Tejashwi says Nitish is tired, faces criticism from JD(U)-BJP

Mr. Yadav, apparently referring to the age of the 69- year-old Chief Minister, said that he has got tired due to which he gives up when faced with a difficult situation — be it the coronavirus pandemic or Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Muzaffarpur.

Rahul Singh is 26th Congress MLA to have resigned since March and joined the BJP.

Chile’s current constitution was drafted by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, and was sent to voters at a time where political parties had been banned and the country was subject to heavy censorship.

Loan moratorium | Centre informs Supreme Court it will repay additional interest by November 5

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the difference in the compound interest and simple interest charged for six months of moratorium period on eight categories of loans worth up to ₹2 crore will be paid back to borrowers by November 5, 2020. The scheme is meant to bring "additional relief" to borrowers affected by the pandemic-induced financial distress.

The demand will be made through the second supplementary demands for grants.

Klaus Schwab, who founded WEF over 50 years ago, said, “The early policy response in India to mitigate the impact of the pandemic was strong; from an early lockdown, to large-scale food rations to over 800 million people risking starvation, to collateral-free credit for small businesses.”

“Mr. Kapil Dev got discharged today afternoon. He’s doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon. He’ll be under regular follow-up consultation with Dr. Atul Mathur,” the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said in a statement.

IPL 2020 | CSK hang in by a thread after beating RCB by 8 wickets

Chennai Super Kings finally displayed the much-needed intent, keeping themselves just mathematically alive with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on October 25.

IPL 2020 | Confident KXIP looks to sustain momentum against rejuvenated KKR

Belatedly getting into the groove with four wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in a mid-table IPL clash in Sharjah on October 26.