Top news of the day: Farooq Abdullah to be Gupkar alliance chief and Mehbooba Mufti its deputy; I-T returns deadline extended till December 31, and more

Farooq Abdullah named chairman of Gupkar alliance; Mehbooba Mufti to be deputy

The alliance also decided to hold its next meeting after a fortnight in Jammu, followed by a convention in Srinagar on November 17.

Income Tax returns filing deadline for FY20 extended till December 31

The deadline for businesses to file annual Goods and Services Tax returns and reconciliation statements for for the financial year 2018-19, has also been extended from October 31, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Bihar Assembly elections | Tejashwi Yadav narrows gap as confusion plagues NDA

Mr. Yadav, heir apparent of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and CM face of the party, may not be the first choice of the voters but he appears to be giving a tough challenge to the Nitish Kumar-led NDA, largely because of strong anti-incumbency wave across the State.

Bihar Assembly elections | RJD manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs, farm loan waiver

While emphasising on its future plans for the State if voted to power, the RJD vision document also hit out at the BJP for trying to “fool people” by announcing 19 lakh jobs in the State.

Bihar Assembly elections | Millennial politicians are determined to take over reins, says Prof Ashwani Kumar

Professor Ashwani Kumar, political scientist at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, speaks to The Hindu on why the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar are different from the last 45 years and herald a new epoch in State politics.

Congress shows selective outrage in cases of crimes against women, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The BJP has accused the Congress of employing “selective outrage” in cases of crimes against women, questioning the silence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra over the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Punjab.

Bulandshahr Sadar bypoll could signal a socio-political realignment in Uttar Pradesh

At Akbarpur Raina village in Gulaothi block of Bulandshahr, Chanderpal Singh Jatav is unequivocal in his assessment of BSP supremo Mayawati. She should “retire”, he says, and make way for Chandrashekhar Azad as he could “protect Dalit pride” as she once did.

Coronavirus | 61% recoveries reported from six State/UTs, says Health Ministry

Latest recoveries have exceeded the fresh cases in the recent days, with 67,549 COVID-19 patients having recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

Fresh clashes erupt in Nagorno-Karabakh after Washington talks

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry reported fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Centre lays out modalities of compound interest scheme on loans up to ₹2 crore

Banks and other lenders have been asked to credit the difference between the compound interest and simple interest for the six month period between March 1 and August 31 into these loan accounts by November 5.

India’s data protection law has potential to propel digital economy, says Facebook

The company’s comment came following a hearing by a Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019.

IPL 2020 | Embattled CSK takes on RCB in a battle to rediscover winning touch

Their house in complete disarray after eight defeats from 11 outings, Chennai Super Kings will look to give their forgettable campaign a semblance of respectability when they take on in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on October 25. CSK, with six points from 11 games, still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining three games and improve their net run-rate.

IPL 2020 | Rajasthan faces the might of Mumbai in must-win clash

Skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness would be a concern for defending champions Mumbai Indians as they aim to continue their dominant run, while a depleted Rajasthan Royals would hope to stay afloat when the two teams clash in Abu Dhabi on October 25.