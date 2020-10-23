Top news of the day: Centre offers buffer stock to check onion price rise; Amazon refuses to appear before Parliament panel on Data Protection Bill, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

To check price rise, Centre offers onion at ₹26-28 per kg to States, UTs

The Centre is offering onion from the buffer stock stored at Nashik at the procured rate of ₹26-28 per kg to States who wish to lift the stock on their own. For others who want it to be delivered, the offered price would be ₹30 per kg.

Amazon refuses to appear before Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill

The panel has summoned officials of Twitter on October 28, and Google and Paytm on October 29. Facebook’s policy head Ankhi Das appeared before the panel on October 23.

Coronavirus | WHO informed India as early as January 11 about virus in Wuhan: RTI reply

The World Health Organisation informed India as early as January 11 that the reported dates of onset of novel coronavirus circulating in China’s Wuhan ranged between “12-29 December 2019”, according to information accessed through Right to Information.

Coronavirus | Ahead of M.P. bypolls, Chouhan says poor in the State will get COVID-19 vaccine free of cost

After the BJP promised Bihar residents free vaccination against COVID-19 in its Assembly election manifesto, Mr. Chouhan said, “Control over the COVID-19 pandemic has been achieved to a great extent in Madhya Pradesh, but the permanent cure is a vaccine. The State government has decided the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered free to the poor who can’t afford it.”

Coronavirus | ICMR issues advisory for use of Feluda paper strip test

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued an advisory for the use of indigenously developed Feluda paper strip test, which is based on CRISPR-Cas9 technology for diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, by laboratories.

Bihar Assembly elections | NDA government led by Nitish Kumar necessary for State, says Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister also clarified that the NDA in Bihar meant the BJP, the JD(U), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Vikasheel Insaan Party. He did not mention about the Chirag Paswan-led LJP.

Navy demonstrates combat readiness; releases video of missile hitting target

The missile was fired by frontline corvette INS Prabal as part of a mega naval drill involving aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and a number of warships, attack helicopters, aircraft and other assets of the Navy.

MEA hopeful of ‘positive resolution’ over pending pay for Indian workers in Saudi Arabia

The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia has taken up the matter of 286 Indian workers who were reportedly not paid end of service dues by a private firm there, and it is hopeful of a “positive resolution” of the issue, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Coronavirus | Actual tally of COVID-19 in Spain likely over 3 million, says PM Pedro Sanchez

With Spain's COVID-19 cases soaring this week to total over a million — the highest in Western Europe — the government has said the pandemic was out of control.

Nawaz Sharif charged with fresh graft case

The case was approved against Mr. Sharif and other officials for illegally purchasing 73 high-security vehicles for the security of foreign dignitaries.

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite objections

The Hermann Historica auction house defended the sale of the manuscripts, all dated before the outbreak of World War II, saying they were of historical significance and belong preserved in a museum.

Data | U.S. presidential elections: Biden significantly ahead in opinion polls

However, Trump holds a slight advantage among certain sections of the population.

Coronavirus | Covaxin Phase III trial from November

Bharat Biotech’s decision follows DCGI nod.

Kapil Dev undergoes heart procedure

Following an angiography test, a single block was found and a team of doctors, led by Dr. Atul Mathur, performed angioplasty.

IPL 2020 | Battle of survival on cards as resurgent KXIP face SRH

Their campaign back on track with a hat-trick of wins, Kings XI Punjab will take on another resurgent team – Sunrisers Hyderabad – in Dubai on October 24 in a must-win game.

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals eye collective batting effort to keep place at top, KKR aim to stay in hunt

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batsmen after an underwhelming performance in the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on a low-on-confidence Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL game in Abu Dhabi on October 24.