Top news of the day: Election Commission warns against flouting COVID-19 norms during campaign; Enforcement Directorate questions Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case, and more

Election Commission reiterates COVID-19 norms for campaigning after parties flout rules

With campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across States under way, the Election Commission wrote to all recognised national and State parties to reiterate it’s earlier advisory to parties regarding social distancing, mask wearing and other COVID-safe measures.

Bihar Assembly Elections | Will Nitish Kumar be CM again?

Issues such as unemployment, corruption take a back seat among voters.

ED questions Farooq Abdullah for five hours in J&K Cricket Association money laundering case

After the questioning, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, who turned 84 on October 21, drove off without talking to reporters. He was questioned for over six hours on October 19.

Union Cabinet approves adoption of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act

The move would help establish all the three tiers of grass roots level democracy like in other parts of the country, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar at a Cabinet briefing.

Coronavirus | 82% of COVID-19 deaths reported from 10 States/UTs

India sustained its trend of maintaining the active cases below the 7.5 lakh mark for the second successive day.

Coronavirus | Very large portion of COVID-19 vaccines likely to be manufactured in India: Gates Foundation CEO

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman noted that India is doing everything it can right now with the resources at hand to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calcutta High Court makes minor modifications to its order but Puja pandals to remain no entry zones

Hearing a review petition filed by Forum of Durgotsav, a group of Durga Puja clubs, a Division Bench of Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee said that ‘dhakis’ (traditional drummers) may be permitted, not within the pandal area but in the no entry zone outside. ‘Dhakis’ will have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing norms, the court said.

Centre announces ₹3,737 crore bonus for 30.67 lakh non-gazetted employees

The decision to give productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

India hands over Chinese soldier who crossed LAC

The People’s Liberation Army soldier was handed over to Chinese side at Chushul-Moldo meeting point late on October 20, a defence source said.

Brexit talks | You can’t have cake, eat it too, EU tells U.K.

European Council President Charles Michel refused to bow to British insistence for the EU to fundamentally change its negotiating stance and cede more to U.K. demands.

Pope reverts to mask-less old ways at indoor audience

A day after donning a face mask for the first time during a liturgical service, Pope Francis was back to his mask-less old ways despite surging coronavirus (COVID-19) infections across Europe.

Afghans jostling for visas sparks stampede, killing at least 15

An estimated 3,000 Afghans had congregated on the open ground, usually used for sports or pubic gatherings, outside the consulate, waiting to collect tokens needed to apply for a visa.

Today's top business news | Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Stocks rise despite mid-day sell-off, two wheeler volumes to contract 16-18% this fiscal due to COVID-19, and more.

IPL 2020 | Jason Holder sad that ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement not part of IPL

The West Indies captain has expressed his disappointment over none of the IPL teams “taking a knee” in solidarity with the “Black Lives Matter” movement, which has been completely ignored in world’s most glamorous league.