Top news of the day: British MPs vote for Brexit delay, Narendra Modi's Turkey visit put off over Kashmir, and more

Demonstrators wear EU flag-themed masks as they take part in a march by the People’s Vote organisation in central London on October 19, 2019, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. Thousands marched to parliament calling for a “People's Vote”, with an option to reverse Brexit as MPs hold a debate on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Demonstrators wear EU flag-themed masks as they take part in a march by the People's Vote organisation in central London on October 19, 2019, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. Thousands marched to parliament calling for a "People's Vote", with an option to reverse Brexit as MPs hold a debate on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

British MPs vote for Brexit delay; Boris Johnson defiant

If a deal is not approved by parliament by the end of October 19, Mr. Johnson is required by law to ask the European Union for a three-month delay to Brexit. The British Parliament held its first Saturday sitting since the 1982 Falklands War.

Modi’s Turkey visit put off over Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks

Turkish Ambassador says differences shouldn’t overshadow relations.

Saffron leader Kamlesh Tiwari murder: 3 held in Gujarat, 2 U.P. Muslim clerics booked

Bijnor clerics Maulana Mohammad Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq had ‘announced’ a bounty of ₹1.5 crore for ‘beheading’ Tiwari for his alleged controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad in 2015.

What did Congress do for Kartarpur corridor, asks Modi

“It took seven decades to realise this dream. The Kartarpur corridor is near its completion...70 years after the freedom, this opportunity has come... What could be more unfortunate that for nearly 70 years since Independence, devotees had to use binoculars for ‘darshan’ of Gurdwara Kartapur Sahib across the border,” Mr. Modi said at an election rally Haryana’s Sirsa. | Analysis | Maharashtra, Haryana polls: a promise for farmers

In caste-sensitive Tamil Nadu, six communities want to be delisted from SC/ST list

The six communities are Pallars, Kudumbar, Devendrakulathar, Pannadi, Mooppar and Kaladi. Their demand — spearheaded, among others, by Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy — is that they must be grouped under the common name of ‘Devendrakula Vellalar’ and removed from the Scheduled Castes list. Members of these communities have a good presence in southern Tamil Nadu.

Defence exports to reach ₹35,000 crore by 2024: Gen. Bipin Rawat

Govt is trying to further ‘lower bureaucratic barriers’ and simplify procedures to promote domestic defence manufacturing, says Army Chief.

Tell people it was Congress that split Pakistan’s integral part, says Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal attacks Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their remarks that J&K lagged development because of Article 370.

FIR against Border Guard Bangladesh over BSF jawan’s killing

A Bangladeshi border guard on October 17 fired from his AK-47 rifle during a ‘flag meeting’ along the international boundary in West Bengal, killing BSF head constable Vijay Bhan Singh (51) and injuring another jawan, Rajvir Yadav.

Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in J&K’s Kathua

The firing from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector was unprovoked and started around 7.30 p.m. on October 18 and continued intermittently throughout the night, the officials said.

Sri Lanka removed from FATF’s Grey List

The island nation will no longer be subject to the Financial Action Task Force’s monitoring under its ongoing global anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance process.

Johnson & Johnson recalls 33,000 baby powder bottles after U.S. health regulators find traces of asbestos

The move marks the first time the company has recalled its iconic baby powder for possible asbestos contamination, and the first time U.S. regulators have announced a finding of asbestos in the product. Asbestos is a known carcinogen that has been linked to deadly mesothelioma.

IND vs SA | Mental adjustments key to Rohit’s success as Test opener, says Vikram Rathour

Rohit continued his sensational run with his third hundred of the series, powering India to 224 for three after a top-order collapse in the third and final game against South Africa.

