Top news of the day: British MPs vote for Brexit delay, Narendra Modi’s Turkey visit put off over Kashmir, and more

If a deal is not approved by parliament by the end of October 19, Mr. Johnson is required by law to ask the European Union for a three-month delay to Brexit. The British Parliament held its first Saturday sitting since the 1982 Falklands War.

Turkish Ambassador says differences shouldn’t overshadow relations.

Bijnor clerics Maulana Mohammad Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq had ‘announced’ a bounty of ₹1.5 crore for ‘beheading’ Tiwari for his alleged controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad in 2015.

“It took seven decades to realise this dream. The Kartarpur corridor is near its completion...70 years after the freedom, this opportunity has come... What could be more unfortunate that for nearly 70 years since Independence, devotees had to use binoculars for ‘darshan’ of Gurdwara Kartapur Sahib across the border,” Mr. Modi said at an election rally Haryana’s Sirsa. | Analysis | Maharashtra, Haryana polls: a promise for farmers

The six communities are Pallars, Kudumbar, Devendrakulathar, Pannadi, Mooppar and Kaladi. Their demand — spearheaded, among others, by Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy — is that they must be grouped under the common name of ‘Devendrakula Vellalar’ and removed from the Scheduled Castes list. Members of these communities have a good presence in southern Tamil Nadu.

Govt is trying to further ‘lower bureaucratic barriers’ and simplify procedures to promote domestic defence manufacturing, says Army Chief.

Kapil Sibal attacks Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their remarks that J&K lagged development because of Article 370.

A Bangladeshi border guard on October 17 fired from his AK-47 rifle during a ‘flag meeting’ along the international boundary in West Bengal, killing BSF head constable Vijay Bhan Singh (51) and injuring another jawan, Rajvir Yadav.

The firing from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector was unprovoked and started around 7.30 p.m. on October 18 and continued intermittently throughout the night, the officials said.

The island nation will no longer be subject to the Financial Action Task Force’s monitoring under its ongoing global anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance process.

The move marks the first time the company has recalled its iconic baby powder for possible asbestos contamination, and the first time U.S. regulators have announced a finding of asbestos in the product. Asbestos is a known carcinogen that has been linked to deadly mesothelioma.

Rohit continued his sensational run with his third hundred of the series, powering India to 224 for three after a top-order collapse in the third and final game against South Africa.