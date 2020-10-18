Top news of the day: Government panel says COVID-19 has peaked and can be contained by February; NITI Aayog member says second coronavirus wave possible in winter, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The 10-member panel, chaired by IIT Hyderabad professor M. Vidyasagar, says no fresh lockdowns should be imposed on district or State level unless there is an imminent danger of healthcare facilities being overwhelmed. “In actuality, the peak of active cases came in late September at around 10 lakhs. By this time, we were far better equipped to handle the pandemic in terms of diagnostics and vital equipment inventories. Without a lockdown the number of deaths in India would have overwhelmed the system within a very short timeframe, and would eventually have crossed 26 lakhs fatalities,” the panel added.

“We cannot rule out (a second coronavirus wave this winter in India). Things can happen and we are still learning about the virus,” Dr. Paul, who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, noted. He stressed on COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during festival season and winter months.

The Union Health Minister said this ought to serve as a good lesson for all the State governments that were being negligent in planning for the festival season.

Spike in Covid-19 cases along with water-borne and vector-borne diseases expected in coming days.

A company of Indian Army has arrived from Secunderabad to join hands in rescue and relief operations.

Bihar Assembly elections | EC’s COVID-19 guidelines observed in breach during campaign

India’s first full fledged Assembly elections held amid the COVID-19 pandemic is under way in Bihar, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines for campaigning are clearly only being observed in breach.

Bihar Assembly elections | I cannot wish that Chirag Paswan is a victor, says Devendra Fadnavis

When people see JD(U) and BJP cadre working together, it sets the mind at rest, says BJP’s poll in-charge for Bihar.

Deployed at over 10,000 feet along LoC, they say local population is happy with them and “share their issues with us”.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russia joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile.

The Centre constituted the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) in August to formulate policies, programmes, draft legislation and projects regarding members of the community for achieving equality and full participation by them. The first meeting of the NCTP was held through video conference on October 15. It was chaired by Social Justice Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

The 12 accused hatched a criminal conspiracy along with their associates in Bangladesh to look for young Bangladeshi girls in the age-group of 19-25 years and traffic them to India by crossing the Sonai river via Kolkata, and then take them to various destinations in India, including Mumbai and Hyderabad, an NIA official said.

The virtual plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to be held on October 21-23, will take the final call on Pakistan’s continuation on its grey list after a thorough review of Islamabad’s performance in fulfilling the global commitments and standards in the fight against money laundering and terror financing.

The work appeared on October 13 on the red brick wall of a beauty salon, next to a bicycle that was locked to a metal signpost and missing its back wheel.

Coronavirus | Live virus found on imported frozen food packaging in China

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention statement did not mention the country from where the package was imported.

The coronavirus remains active on human skin for nine hours, Japanese researchers have found, in a discovery they said showed the need for frequent hand washing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The research team tested skin collected from autopsy specimens, about one day after death.

Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana | Women hold more than 50% of the accounts

However, there is no gender-wise data when it comes to amount held by women and men account holders.

IPL 2020 | Sunil Narine cleared of suspect bowling action

The bowling action of Kolkata Knight Riders’ offspinner Sunil Narine has been cleared by the Indian Premier League and he was removed from its suspect action warning list.

Sailing in the same boat, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi on October 19 with the knowledge that any more slip-up could dash their slim play-off hopes.