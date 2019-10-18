Top news of the day: Terror funding watchdog puts Pakistan on notice, NASA astronauts make history with first all-woman spacewalk, and more

Terror funding watchdog FATF puts Pakistan on notice
FATF warns Islamabad of action for its failure to combat terror financing, says it will take a final decision in February 2020.
World’s first all-female makes spacewalking history
The world’s first all-female spacewalking team made history high above Earth, floating out of the International Space Station to fix a broken part of the power network.
Ayodhya case: Five Supreme Courty lawyers refute reports of Muslim parties willing to give up claim over disputed land
Five Supreme Court lawyers issued a joint statement on Friday, refuting media reports that the Muslim parties were willing to relinquish their claim over the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land and said the Supreme Court-appointed mediation committee or Nirvana Akhara could be behind the “leak”.
Supreme Court orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh
Special Bench did not mention in court any reason for the transfer but said such orders were always made for a reason though.
Congress speaks the language of Pakistan: Modi
“What is this chemistry and for whom? The people will have to look for answers in this election,” he says at a poll rally in Haryana.
INX Media case: CBI names Chidambaram, Karti in charge sheet
“The probe team has filed the charge sheet in the case. More details are awaited,” said a CBI official. The agency had got sanction from the Central government to prosecute Mr. Chidambaram.
Bombay High Court dismisses Tarun Tejpal’s plea to postpone rape case trial
Claiming that his lawyer was busy with another case, the former Tehelka magazine editor had sought dates after December 2.
People of India have rejected ‘Left-leaning’ Abhijit Banerjee’s ideology, says Piyush Goyal
“I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. You all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning,” the Union Minister said.
Saffron fringe group leader Kamlesh Tiwari killed in Lucknow
It is not yet clear if Mr. Tiwari, who was the president of the ultra-right fringe outfit Hindu Samaj Party, was shot or stabbed or both.
Amnesty International accuses Turkish forces of war crimes in Syria
“The information gathered provides damning evidence of indiscriminate attacks in residential areas, including attacks on a home, a bakery and a school, carried out by Turkey and allied Syrian armed groups.”
Zuckerberg admits Facebook publishes ads containing lies
Facebook now ‘fifth estate’, take it seriously, he says.
RIL creates history, becomes first Indian company to hit ₹9 lakh crore m-cap mark
Tata Consultancy Services is India’s second most valued firm with market capitalisation of ₹7,69,483 crore.
Dhoni to watch Day 1 of India vs South Africa third Test in Ranchi
The Jharkhand State Cricket Association president, Nafis Khan, has personally sent an invitation to Dhoni’s family.