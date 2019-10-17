Top news of the day: UK and EU reach outline Brexit deal, Enforcement Directorate allowed to quiz Chidambaram till October 24, and more

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal
Eleventh-hour deal clinched with the EU, more than three years after Britons voted in a referendum to leave the bloc; Northern Ireland’s DUP says won’t accept the deal; Opposition Labour Party also vows to reject agreement; Ball now back in British parliament. | Irish PM welcomes Brexit deal as ‘unique solution’ for Northern Ireland
INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram till October 24
The Delhi court also granted Mr. Chidambaram permission to have home-made food, medicines and use western toilet in Enforcement Directorate custody.
BSF jawan killed, one injured in firing by Bangladeshi troops along the border in West Bengal
The incident has rung an alarm in the top security establishment in New Delhi with the Union Home Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs being briefed by the BSF.
J&K Legislative Council abolished
The order was issued late on October 16, less than a fortnight before the State is spilt into two Union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Undignified of Congress to view national security through Hindu-Muslim prism, says Modi
At an election rally in Beed, the Prime Minister chastises the Congress for opposing the BJP-led government’s move on Article 370.
Congress doesn’t need certificate of patriotism from BJP or RSS: Manmohan
The former Prime Minister rued that Maharashtra, which used to be a leading State in attracting investments, is now leading in farmer suicides.
Man jumps into lion enclosure at Delhi zoo for ‘chat’, rescued
Police said the man gave incoherent replies and told them that he wanted to ‘talk’ to the lion when questioned why he entered the enclosure. His relatives have been informed. The police are verifying whether the man has any medical condition.
Interactive: Compare your income with other taxpayers
Do you want to compare your annual income before tax with that of other taxpayers? Just enter your annual income to find out.
Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of Patna High Court CJ and Justice Rakesh Kumar
Justice Kumar had recently courted controversy following his observations over alleged corruption in the judiciary.
Swedish academy defends decision to award Nobel prize to Peter Handke
The Austrian writer had come under criticism for supporting the Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic accused of war crimes.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg sets an example to teenage tennis star Coco Gauff
Greta Thunberg is changing the established order and the young are now emboldened to speak up and not kowtow to their elders, the American teenage tennis sensation said.
Indo-Pak cricket ties subject to approval from PMs of both countries: Ganguly
The last time the neighbours featured in a bilateral series was in 2012, when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-overs series comprising two T20Is and three ODIs. | Ganguly is also face of ISL | Tendulkar expects good innings from Ganguly
India presents bid to host men’s Hockey World cup in 2023
India is among the three nations who have presented their bids to host the next edition of the men’s World cup, the International Hockey Federation.
