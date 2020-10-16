Top news of the day: India’s COVID-19 fatality rate lowest since March 22; Modi says MSP and government procurement important part of food security, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Ministry deputes teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, which have been reporting a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Use of remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir, interferon was tracked in a multi-country study.

The Prime Minister said efforts are being made to improve mandi infrastructure to ensure that MSP buying continues in a scientific way.

Justice Lokur, helped by student volunteer forces deployed from the National Cadet Corps, the National Service Scheme and the Bharat Scouts and Guides, will protect Delhi-NCR from pollution caused by stubble-burning in neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh this winter.

Hyderabad floods | Telangana seeks immediate aid of ₹1,350 crore

Of this, ₹600 crore is proposed as assistance for farmers and ₹750 crore will be spent on relief and rehabilitation works in the GHMC area.

Nine women lawyers brought to court’s attention a bail order passed by Madhya Pradesh High Court in a sexual assault case recently which “trivialised the victim’s trauma”.

The inaugural address of the lectures, named in the memory of former External Affairs Minister, was delivered by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Coronavirus | Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive

Mr. Azad is the latest among several Congress leaders who had tested positive for the virus. Earlier, senior Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, Abhishek Singhvi, R.P.N. Singh and D.K. Shivakumar had tested positive for COVID-19.

The study noted that life expectancy in India has risen from 59.6 years in 1990 to 70.8 years in 2019, ranging from 77.3 years in Kerala to 66.9 years in Uttar Pradesh.

The Hindu Explains | Why are Thai students protesting?

In February, the top court’s decision to dissolve the pro-democracy Future Forward Party, which gained the third largest vote share in the Parliamentary election, triggered instant demonstrations.

Mr. Brockman, the 79-year-old chief executive of Ohio-based Reynolds and Reynolds Co, hid $2 billion in income from the Internal Revenue Service over two decades, using a web of off-shore companies in Bermuda and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mr. Anwar met the nation’s king on October 13 to show evidence that he has majority support in Parliament to form a new government and unseat Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who only has a thin two-seat majority in the house.

U.S. claims the programme gives China’s ruling Communist Party a foothold on U.S. soil and threatens free speech.

This is the first annual increase in sales of diesel since the nation imposed lockdown in late March.

The search giant’s machine learning algorithm helps find potential song matches after the user finishes humming.

IPL 2020 | Karthik steps down; Morgan takes over as KKR captain

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, handing over the reins to his English deputy Eoin Morgan hours before the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 | Rejuvenated CSK brace up for Delhi Capitals challenge

Their campaign is back on track, courtesy Dhoni’s smart captaincy, but a stiff test awaits Chennai Super Kings when they face a dominant Delhi Capitals in their next IPL match Sharjah on October 17.

IPL 2020 | RCB looks to get tactics right as they face Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to get their strategy right after some inexplicable decisions during the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on an erratic Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match in Dubai on October 17.