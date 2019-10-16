Top news of the day: Mediation panel files settlement document on last day of Ayodhya hearings, PM says Savarkar’s values basis of government’s nation-building, and more

Ayodhya mediation panel files settlement document in Supreme Court
The Ayodhya mediation committee has filed a settlement document in the Supreme Court. A source said the settlement reached in talks have been filed in the court. The filing of the settlement coincides with the last day of hearing by the Ayodhya Bench. Details of the settlement are confidential and not known.
Our government has imbibed values of Veer Savarkar in nation-building process: Modi
Remarking that the BJP government was founded on the inspiration, self-sacrifice and thrust on social equality and nationalist fervour propounded by leaders such as Maratha king Shivaji, reformer Mahatma Phule, B.R. Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar, he lashed out at the Congress for “having denied the Bharat Ratna to Dr. Ambedkar for so long and hurling abuse on Mr. Savarkar”.
He said, “These are the very people who had insulted Ambedkar at every step and had kept him away from the Bharat Ratna for so many decades…they hurled abuse on Veer Savarkar. It is the values of Veer Savarkar that our government has imbibed in its nation-building process.”
INX Media case: ED formally arrests Chidambaram in Tihar jail
A city court issued a production warrant, on the ED’s request for a 14-day custody, directing the prison authorities to produce him on October 17.
J&K lockdown: why govt has still not produced orders concerned, asks SC
The court gave the government more time to file its response and scheduled the case for hearing on October 24. There was no mention whether this would be the last opportunity for the government to place on record the official direction for a clampdown in J&K.
Indian public sector banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan: Nirmala Sitharaman
The Union Finance Minister said that giving all the public sector banks a lifeline is today her primary duty.
No one in the govt felt a ‘pang of guilt’ about Abhijit Banerjee’s remarks on economy: Chidambaram
“I shall tweet two economic indicators every day and you can draw your own conclusions,” the former Union Finance Minister said.
‘Truth test’ challenge: Stage set for confrontation between Vishwanath and S.R. Mahesh atop Chamundi Hills
The proposed truth test at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru on October 17 is reminiscent of the much-hyped truth test in June 2011 between H.D. Kumaraswamy and B.S. Yediyurappa.
Northeast monsoon sets in over south India
The much-awaited northeast monsoon brings the bulk of rainfall to Tamil Nadu.
Railways’ Buddhist Circuit train covering sites in India, Nepal to run from October 19
The package will cost Indians ₹1,23,900 per couple in AC first class and ₹1,01,430 per couple for AC two tier.
Hong Kong leader forced to abandon address, offers no olive branch
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had to abandon her policy speech in the legislature because of jeering lawmakers but later offered no direct olive branch to protesters, hoping instead to ease resentment by building public housing.
Sorry, Pixel 4 won’t be launched in India
Google says omitting the Indian market was a deliberate decision based on their research of “local trends”.
Smith, Warner among most expensive players in The Hundred
The Australian duo of Steve Smith and David Warner emerged as the most expensive players in the inaugural draft for The Hundred league, to be held in July.
