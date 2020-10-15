Top news of the day: Supreme Court likely to ask Allahabad High Court to monitor Hathras case; India denies seeking talks with Pakistan, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Hathras gang rape case | Supreme Court likely to ask Allahabad High Court to monitor probe

Petitioners and intervenors wanted the apex court to directly monitor investigation.

India has rubbished the claim by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on national security that New Delhi has sent a message to Islamabad indicating a desire for talks between the two countries.

Delhi riots | Legislative Assembly has no power to call Facebook official, Centre tells Supreme Court

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that “public order and police are not within the domain of the Legislative Assembly. So it [Delhi Assembly] is without jurisdiction”.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, the BJP received ₹698.08 crore from 1,573 corporate donors, followed by the Congress with ₹122.5 crore from 122 donors while the NCP got ₹11.34 crore from 17 donors. Voluntary contributions of the BJP and the Congress, above ₹20,000, from corporate and business houses were 94% and 82% respectively.

TRP scam case | Move Bombay High Court first, Supreme Court tells Arnab Goswami

“I think your client’s office is in Worli. It is not far from Flora Fountain and the Bombay High Court. Why don’t you go there under Article 226 [of the Constitution] or under Section 482 [of the Code of Criminal Procedure to quash the FIR]...” Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for ARG and Mr. Goswami.

Mr. Aditya Alva, who is the son of the late Minister Jeevaraj Alva and Oberoi’s brother-in-law, has been absconding ever since he was accused of being a part of the drug racket involving Kannada film stars, dealers and party organisers.

Meanwhile, on Global Handwashing Day (October 15), Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region, said: “Ten months into the pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of our best defences against the virus, along with other public health measures such as maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowded places, practising cough etiquette and wearing a mask wherever recommended.”

An international group of 80 researchers in an open letter published in The Lancet, referred to by its authors as the John Snow Memorandum, noted that any pandemic management strategy relying upon the population to develop immunity from natural infections for COVID-19 is flawed.

Coronavirus | WHO advocates strong limits as European cases surge

The head of the World Health Organisation’s Europe office warns that even more drastic steps could be taken if the pandemic does not recede.

In November 2019, China objected to U.S. plans to take up the issue of a successor to the Dalai Lama to United Nations.

Unlock 5 | Cold response on day one at cinema halls

Theatre owners are hopeful of getting back the business during festival season when new release of multi-starrer movies are scheduled.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council intends to review and augment the current standards of measurement to improve on “statistical robustness”, and the exercise will result in a “pause” in the weekly ratings for up to 12 weeks, an official statement said.

Addressing the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund’s Board of Governors, Kristalina Georgieva said that what was true at Bretton Woods, when allies at the end of World War II gathered for a conference to create the institutions that would use economic cooperation to prevent future conflicts, remains true today.

An explosive batting line-up and a lethal-at-death bowling attack will give defending champions Mumbai Indians a definitive edge over Kolkata Knight Riders when the two teams clash in an IPL game in Abu Dhabi on October 16.

Ms. Athaiya, who won an Oscar for her work in Gandhi, passed away peacefully in her sleep, her daughter Radhika Gupta said.