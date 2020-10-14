Top news of the day: Mehbooba Mufti says struggle for solution to Kashmir issue will continue; farmer leaders walk out of meeting with Agriculture Secretary, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Released after 14 months of detention on October 13, Ms. Mufti said the decision of abrogation of Article 370 had been hurting her heart and soul during every moment of her detention. Terming August 5, 2019 a “black day”, Ms. Mufti said, “No one among us will forget the humiliation of the day Article 370 was abrogated. No one among us can ever forget the robbery and the insult.”

Gupkar Declaration | Farooq Abdullah convenes meeting on October 15

Mehbooba Mufti will also attend the meeting. Gupkar Declaration is a resolution issued after an all-party meeting on August 4, 2019 at the Gupkar residence of the NC president.

The dialogue has failed as the Central government is not serious on the issue of farmers, said Jagjit Singh Dallewal, State president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Ekta, who was part of the delegation.

The Union Cabinet has decided to implement a new teaching method for primary education. “The Cabinet has approved setting up of Strengthening Teaching Learning and Results for States system. It will do away with the system of rote learning and focus on understanding-based learning, as part of the three to eight years’ early child education,” says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

At all-India level, average retail prices of urad have shot up almost 40% in comparison to 2019.

Hathras gang rape case | Committed to provide security to victim’s family, U.P. govt tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit, State details security arrangements made for victim’s family members

Judgment comes on 32 appeals filed by resorts/private land owners, including Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Two separate pleas sought the declaration that the Special Marriage Act and Foreign Marriage Act ought to apply to all couples regardless of their gender identity and sexual orientation.

Lakes across the city and surrounding areas overflowed, inundating housing colonies.

Coronavirus | India import 1 lakh metric tonne of medical oxygen to meet any shortage during winter

The oxygen is being procured for various central and state government hospitals. The entire exercise of importing and then distributing the medical oxygen is estimated to cost ₹600-700 crore, official sources said.

Bihar Assembly elections | Narendra Modi to address around 12 rallies

“The venues have also been decided and include Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga et al,” said a source. The rallies will be a hybrid of real and virtual with some physical attendance and others to attend via smartphones, computers and tablets in possession of BJP workers.

“Why do you need till November 15 to implement compound interest waiver scheme for common man,” Supreme Court asks government.

The $12-billion envelop is part of a wider World Bank Group package of up to $160 billion to help developing countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said in a statement.

U.S. Presidential elections 2020 | Indian Americans still strongly identify with Democratic Party, says survey

A significant 72%, of registered Indian American voters plan to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the presidential elections while 22% plan to vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump.

China and Russia win seats on the council; Saudis lose.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.32% (provisional) for the month of September, 2020 (over September, 2019) as compared to 0.33% during the corresponding month of the previous year,” government data showed on October 14.

The statement from Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa said he had informed the International Cricket Council of the intended action.

IPL 2020 | Gayle set for IPL 2020 debut as KXIP face RCB in must-win game

Kings XI Punjab will be hoping that Chris Gayle fires on his much-awaited return and they, for once, put up a complete performance in their must-win game against a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on October 15.