Top news of the day: China blames India as seventh round of military talks end in stalemate; IMF says India’s economy to contract by 10.3% in 2020, and more

Ladakh standoff | China blames India’s deployments root cause for tensions after military talks end in stalemate

In Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson blamed India for the LAC situation and said it did not recognise the legality of Ladakh. Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: “First, I want to make it clear that China does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory illegally set up by the Indian side and [does not recognise] Arunachal Pradesh.”

The 2020 projection for India is a downgrade of the (minus) 5.8 percentage points from the IMF’s June projection for the country. India is expected to rebound in 2021 with 8.8% growth. Global growth was projected to be minus 4.4% (a contraction in output of 4.4%) for this year.

Hathras gang rape case | CBI team examines family members of victim, visits crime scene

The team, which reached the crime scene in Bulgarhi village on October 13 morning, took the brother of the victim to record his statement. When the brother was being taken away by the team, speculation about his arrest started doing the rounds, but CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said “no arrest has been made”.

The decision came a day after the GST Council meeting failed to reach a consensus on the stalemate over the Centre’s proposal of states borrowing against future GST collections to make up for the shortfall.

In a letter to Mr. Thackeray, Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked whether the Chief Minister has suddenly turned “secular” and whether he is receiving “divine premonition” to keep postponing reopening of places of worships.

India is reporting a consistent slide in the new confirmed cases with 55,342 fresh infections being registered in a span of 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on October 13.

Bihar Assembly elections | Nitish Kumar mocks claim of ‘inexperienced’ rival leadership

The Bihar Chief Minister was addressing a virtual poll rally in support of JD(U) candidates trying their luck in the first phase of voting on October 28.

She reached out to the local elders and worked her social network in handling negotiations with unpredictable militants.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all NGOs seeking foreign donations to open a designated FCRA account at the State Bank of India’s New Delhi branch by March 31, 2021.

If Aadhaar is provided voluntarily, it must not be printed on any document or stored in any database of births and deaths in full form, according to an RGI circular cited in the RTI response.

Prashant Bhushan 2009 contempt case | Attorney General asks Supreme Court to look into media publishing material pivotal to sub judice cases

“When a bail application is coming up, there are conversations on TV very damaging to the accused... On the day Rafale [case] is argued, an article with documents is published. The issue of sub judice has to be contended,” Mr. Venugopal told a Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar. But senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, for Mr. Bhushan, mildly quoted his Shakespeare at Mr. Venugopal’s views. “When Shylock’s case is going on, can we tell the Press not to talk about it?” Mr. Dhavan said.

In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning that the number of people who need international humanitarian help could rise 50% by 2030 compared to the 108 million who needed it worldwide in 2018.

Speaking in Malaysia, Wang Yi said the U.S.’s real aim is “to build an Indo-Pacific NATO”, in a strategy he said harkened back to the Cold War.

The trial, confirmed on October 12 by the Holy See press office, marks the first known time that the Vatican has criminally prosecuted a case of sexual abuse that allegedly occurred within its walls.

In a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal, the CPCB has said the show cause notice under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, has been issued to these units on October 8, for closure of their operation and environment compensation for non-compliance of provisions of Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2018.

IPL 2020 | Rajasthan eyes revenge against Delhi in return clash

Bolstered by the arrival of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals will hope for a stronger show from its slightly off-colour top order when the side tries to settle scores against second-placed Delhi Capitals in their return leg IPL match in Dubai on October 14.