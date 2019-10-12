Top news of the day: India, China agree to trade talks mechanism as Modi-Xi summit concludes; Government reduced need to file RTI applications, says Amit Shah, and more

Modi-Xi summit concludes at Mamallapuram
A new era of cooperation will start between India and China with the “Chennai Connect”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his remarks at the delegation-level talks after a 90-minute one-on-one conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a luxury resort overlooking the Bay of Bengal. Mr. Xi said their “candid”, “heart-to-heart” discussions on bilateral relations were “in-depth” and “good”, noting that maintaining and expanding the Sino-India relations is a firm policy of his government. | Modi gifts handwoven silk portrait to Xi Jinping | Tamil Nadu and China’s Fujian Province to establish 'sister-State relations'
India, China to set up high-level economic, trade dialogue mechanism
The two countries agree to explore the possibility of forming a manufacturing partnership.
Govt reduced need to file RTI application through proactive disclosures: Amit Shah
“We want to introduce a system where people do not feel the need to file an RTI application to get information,” the Union Home Minister said at the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission in New Delhi.
Postpaid mobile phone services to resume in Kashmir from October 14
The subscribers will have to wait for some more time for the Internet services to resume in the Valley.
Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13
Celebrations have started at the Shrine of Blessed Mariam Thresia, founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at Kuzhikkattussery in Thrissur district after Pope Francis formally approved her canonisation at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1.
Two govt officials, road contractor’s employee kidnapped by Naxals in Chhattisgarh
The three were reportedly abducted around 4 p.m. on October 11 from Potali village, where construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) is underway, a senior police official said.
Private CNG vehicles will not be exempted from odd-even scheme, says Kejriwal
The scheme will be enforced from 8 am to 8 pm between November 4 and November 15.
Four dead in shooting at New York City’s Brooklyn
An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. on October 12 found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Turkey steps up assault on Syrian Kurds defying sanctions threats
The Turkish Defence Ministry hailed its forces' capture of battleground town of Ras al-Ain, the first Kurdish-held town of the offensive so far. But Ras al-Ain's Kurdish defenders denied the town had fallen.
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge becomes first to run marathon in under two hours
The Olympic marathon champion and world record holder completed a course around Vienna's Prater Park in one hour 59:40 minutes on a cool, misty and windless autumnal morning.
India vs SA: India take huge lead despite gritty fight from South Africa tail
Tail-enders Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander set an example of gutsy batsmanship as South Africa fought hard against a quality attack but could not stop India from taking a massive 326-run lead on the third day of the second Test in Pune.
