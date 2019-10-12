Top news of the day: India, China agree to trade talks mechanism as Modi-Xi summit concludes; Government reduced need to file RTI applications, says Amit Shah, and more

A new era of cooperation will start between India and China with the “Chennai Connect”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his remarks at the delegation-level talks after a 90-minute one-on-one conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a luxury resort overlooking the Bay of Bengal. Mr. Xi said their “candid”, “heart-to-heart” discussions on bilateral relations were “in-depth” and “good”, noting that maintaining and expanding the Sino-India relations is a firm policy of his government. | Modi gifts handwoven silk portrait to Xi Jinping | Tamil Nadu and China’s Fujian Province to establish 'sister-State relations'

The two countries agree to explore the possibility of forming a manufacturing partnership.

“We want to introduce a system where people do not feel the need to file an RTI application to get information,” the Union Home Minister said at the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission in New Delhi.

The subscribers will have to wait for some more time for the Internet services to resume in the Valley.

Celebrations have started at the Shrine of Blessed Mariam Thresia, founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at Kuzhikkattussery in Thrissur district after Pope Francis formally approved her canonisation at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1.

The three were reportedly abducted around 4 p.m. on October 11 from Potali village, where construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) is underway, a senior police official said.

The scheme will be enforced from 8 am to 8 pm between November 4 and November 15.

An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. on October 12 found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Turkish Defence Ministry hailed its forces' capture of battleground town of Ras al-Ain, the first Kurdish-held town of the offensive so far. But Ras al-Ain's Kurdish defenders denied the town had fallen.

The Olympic marathon champion and world record holder completed a course around Vienna's Prater Park in one hour 59:40 minutes on a cool, misty and windless autumnal morning.

Tail-enders Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander set an example of gutsy batsmanship as South Africa fought hard against a quality attack but could not stop India from taking a massive 326-run lead on the third day of the second Test in Pune.