Top news of the day: CBI removes Hathras case FIR from website hours after taking over probe; Harsh Vardhan says Feluda paper strip test for COVID-19 in a few weeks, and more

Hathras gang rape | CBI removes FIR from website

Just hours after posting an FIR and a press statement on taking over the investigation into the Hathras gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) removed the same from its website. Late in the afternoon, a fresh release was posted, stating that the agency had registered a case “against an accused and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered vide CC no-136/2020 at Police Station Chandpa, District-Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) on a complaint. The complainant had alleged that on 14.09.2020, the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field. The case has been registered by CBI on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further from Government of India.”

Presently COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of phases 1, 2 and 3, the results of which are awaited, Dr. Vardhan said during an interaction with his social media followers on the Sunday Samvad platform.

At a webinar on “Antibiotic resistance: Renewed Fight” earlier this week, Rama Chaudhry, Head, Department of Microbiology, AIIMS, Delhi said antibiotic resistant organisms have become rigidly established in our environment with many infections failing to respond to available antimicrobials.

In its meeting on October 5, the Council had decided to extend the surcharge on taxes on luxury goods such as cars and tobacco products beyond June 2022, but failed to reach a consensus on ways to compensate States for loss of tax revenue.

Fifteen years after the Right to Information (RTI) Act came into force, more than 2.2 lakh cases are pending at the Central and State Information Commissions, which are the final courts of appeal under the transparency law.

However, the upper fare limits set by the government for economy class seats would not be applicable on the premium economy class seats, according to a Ministry order dated October 5.

Stressing that the ticket prices of such trains will be affordable, Railway Ministry spokesperson D.J. Narain clarified that it should not be misconstrued that all non-AC coaches will be made into AC coaches.

Bihar Assembly polls | Secure the leadership with Nitish, says Nadda

Addressing an election rally at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Gaya, the BJP chief listed the development works done by the NDA government at the Centre.

Bihar Assembly polls | Congress announces several committees ahead of the elections

Randeep Surjewala named chairman of the key election management and co-ordination panel.

On October 12, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to impose additional restrictions in areas where the virus has been spreading fastest in recent weeks. Pubs and restaurants in northern cities like Liverpool for example are expected to be closed.

It is suspected to contain a cancer-causing component.

IPL 2020 | Kolkata takes on resurgent Bangalore

Their campaign might be back on track with back-to-back victories but Kolkata Knight Riders will have little margin for error when they take on Virat Kohli’s resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League game in Sharjah on October 12.