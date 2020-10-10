Top news of the day: Hathras victim’s family struggles to come to terms with changing narratives; Centre sends fresh advisory to States on sexual offences against women, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Hathras gang rape | Police, media and the spectacle of grief in Boolgarhi

Hathras victim’s family struggles to come to terms with intrusive media presence, changing narratives, and a formidable security presence in the village.

If a crime is committed outside the jurisdiction of a police station, “Zero FIR” (First Information Report) should be booked on information of such cognisable offence.

TRP racket case | Republic TV CFO cites Supreme Court hearing to not appear before Mumbai Police

Shiva Subramaniyam Sundaram, the channel’s CFO requested the police not to record his stamement saying the top court’s hearing is scheduled within a week, says an official.

“There are 8,83,185 active cases of COVID-19 which constitute merely 12.65% of the total cases of the country. These are nearly 1/8th of the total cases in the country,” the Health Ministry said.

State says authority was not delegated to sub-committee.

“The bhumiputra [sons of the soil] are not fully safe and secure because the Mughal aggression is still on,” he said after members of Bodoland People’s Front, one of the BJP’s two regional allies, and United Bodo People’s Organisation, representing Bodo people living outside the Bodoland Territorial Council, joined the party.

The participation of India in the inaugural session of the negotiations was welcomed by the people of Afghanistan and also the rest of the international community, says Afghanistan’s chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hits out at Beijing for its “bad behaviour” and the threats it poses to the Quad countries.

The Registrar of the Islamabad High Court has issued a written order about the proceedings on the appeal by Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield graft cases, the Dawn News reported.

The central bank reasoned that a complete waiver, on the other hand, of compound interest (interest on interest) chargeable during the six-month moratorium would destabilise “broader financial stability” and irreparably dent the banks.

IPL 2020 | Rajasthan looks to capitalise on Stokes’ probable return against Hyderabad

Bruised and battered after a string of defeats, Rajasthan Royals will hope the presence of Ben Stokes gets the adrenaline flowing as they seek a revival of fortunes against a charged-up Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 11.

IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals face off in battle of equals

Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season’s two most consistent teams — Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — cross swords in a clash of equals in the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi on October 11.