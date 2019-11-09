Top news of the day: Supreme Court allots disputed Ayodhya site for Ram temple; Kartarpur Corridor inaugurated, and more

In a unanimous judgment, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked the Centre, which had acquired the entire 67.73 acres of land including the 2.77 acre of the disputed Ramjanmabhumi-Babri Masjid premises in 1993, to formulate a scheme within three months and set up a trust to manage the property and construct a temple. | Reactions | Video | Highlights of the verdict | I&B Ministry issues advisory to news channels

The Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India delves deep into Parliament’s objective in enacting the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991. The Act prohibits the conversion of religious places of worship as it existed at the time of Independence.

“SC heard everyone, with great patience, and to everyone’s satisfaction the verdict was unanimous,” says Mr. Modi. | ‘Ram bhakti or Rahim bhakti, strengthen the spirit of Rashtra bhakti’

“I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya,” he added.

A unanimous resolution adopted by Congress Working Committee (CWC) said: “We appeal to all parties concerned and all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony”.

The party said the Ayodhya verdict should not be seen as a victory or defeat of any community.

“We will not go in any review of the SC verdict or file any curative petition.” | Supreme Court is not infallible: Owaisi | ASI reports cited in Ayodhya verdict to be made public: Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

“The Muslims have been wrongly deprived of a mosque which had been constructed well over 450 years ago,” a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi noted in its judgement.

The historic inauguration of the corridor comes in the midst of frayed ties between India and Pakistan following New Delhi’s decision in August to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate the State into two Union Territories.

There is no specified period for which Assembly can be put in suspended animation.

In a letter to SPG Director Arun Kumar Sinha, Ms. Gandhi expressed her deep appreciation and gratitude to the force for protecting her and her family with “dedication, discretion and personal care”.

Authorities in Bangladesh have put more than 50,000 volunteers on standby. | Cyclone Bulbul to make a landfall in Sunderban delta

The RBI has also proposed that ‘FASTags’ may be enabled to pay for parking fee and transactions at fuel stations.

Pant, whose shot selection has come under the scanner on several occasions, became the centre of unwanted attention due to his poor glovework in the second T20 against Bangladesh in Rajkot.

The Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh defeated India in the series opener last week to register its first-ever T20 win over the hosts.