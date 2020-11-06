Top news of the day: India and China begin 8th round of military talks; Arnab Goswami gets protection from arrest in breach of privilege case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Ladakh standoff | 8th round of Corps Commander talks between India and China under way at Chushul

The talks began at 9.30 a.m. on the Indian side at Chushul, a defence source confirmed. The Indian stand remained firm on complete disengagement across eastern Ladakh, the source stated.

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Maharashtra House Secretary for ‘intimidating’ Arnab Goswami

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde asked the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Secretary to show cause why he should not be punished for contempt for “threatening” Mr. Goswami with a “penalty” just because the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief had approached the apex court in connection with a privilege motion.

Abetment of suicide case | No bail yet for Arnab Goswami

The Bombay High Court on November 7 will continue to hear his petition seeking interim bail and challenging his arrest in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother.

U.S. Presidential Elections | Joe Biden takes narrow lead in Georgia, putting White House in reach

Neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Mr. Biden eclipsed Donald Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground States, overtook the President in Georgia early on November 6 and was inching closer to doing the same in Pennsylvania, where votes were still be counted.

Unprovoked tactical military actions spiraling into a larger conflict cannot be discounted, says Bipin Rawat

“Our posturing is unambiguous. We will not accept any shifting of the LAC. In the overall security calculus, border confrontations, transgressions, unprovoked tactical military actions spiralling into a larger conflict therefore cannot be discounted,” Gen. Rawat said addressing a webinar by the National Defence College as part of its diamond jubilee celebrations.

Bihar Assembly Elections | In 20-day campaign, Tejashwi completes 247 rallies, 4 road shows

The RJD leader’s election tours began on October 16, seven days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first rally in Bihar on October 23.

Stubble burning | Panel has begun work, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance of 2020 was promulgated by the Centre recently.

Coronavirus | 670 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours: Health Ministry

Of the new recovered cases, 80% are concentrated in 10 States/Union Territories, with Maharashtra contributing the maximum number of over 11,000 recoveries in a single day.

Differences between two countries would be solved through dialogue, Nepal PM tells Indian Army Chief

Gen. Naravane’s three-day visit to Nepal was largely aimed at resetting bilateral ties that came under severe strain following a bitter border row between the two countries.

German Police search homes of four suspected of ties to Vienna attacker

Germany's BKA criminal police said on Twitter that they were searching homes and businesses in the German towns of Osnabrueck, Kassel and in the district of Pinneberg near Hamburg.

Full economic recovery unlikely in U.S. until people are confident to resume normal activities: Federal Reserve chairman

“All of us have a role to play in our nation’s response to the pandemic. Following the advice of public health professionals to keep appropriate social distances and to wear a mask in public will help get the economy back to full strength,” Jerome Powell said.

About 75% of information technology workforce may continue to work from outside office: IT Secretary

Ajay Prakash Sawhney said, “Going back to the old ways of working is almost out of the question.”

Payments on WhatsApp go live in India

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in a video message said that with UPI — on which WhatsApp payments is built— India had created something “truly special” and was opening up a world of opportunities for micro and small businesses that were the backbone of the Indian economy.

Women’s T20 challenge | Supernovas face confident Trailblazers in must-win clash

Brimming with confidence after a crushing win over Velocity, the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers will aim for another win on November 7 to finish with two victories and enter the final on November 9 with momentum behind them.