Top news of the day: Uddhav Thackeray government wins floor test, over 62% turnout in first phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls, and more

K.N. Tripathi, Congress candidate from Daltonganj, brandishes a revolver in Palamu district during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 30, 2019.

K.N. Tripathi, Congress candidate from Daltonganj, brandishes a revolver in Palamu district during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 30, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Uddhav Thackeray government wins floor test

“169 MLAs vote in favour of the motion of confidence,” pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil informed the House. Four MLAs abstained. The BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout before head count of members began in the 288-member House.

Over 62% turnout in phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections

The percentage is likely to increase as voters who entered the polling stations by 3 p.m. will be allowed to exercise their franchise

Two soldiers killed after getting hit by avalanche in Siachen

Despite best efforts by the medical teams, two Army personnel succumbed in the avalanche, the Army stated.

Terrorism in Kashmir at minimum in first six months of Modi 2.0, says Javadekar

New avenues have also been opened for development of Jammu and Kashmir, he asserted.

Pakistan is waging a proxy war as it can’t win conventional one: Rajnath

Mr. Singh was speaking at the passing out parade of the 137th course at National Defence Academy in Pune.

ISIS module case: National Investigative Agency officials check homes in Tiruchi, Thanjavur districts

Taking forward its probe in the case, in which two men Mohammed Azarudheen and Shiek Hidayathulla were arrested in June following raids in Coimbatore, the NIA said it conducted searches in the residences of Alavudeen at Thanjavur and S. Sarfudeen at Tiruchirappalli.

Class XII student gang-raped, her friend assaulted, in Coimbatore

Four accused have been arrested.

London knife attack suspect was ex-terror convict: police

Usman Khan was convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences.

U.S. weighs new regulations to further restrict Huawei suppliers: sources

The U.S. government may expand its power to stop more foreign shipments of products with U.S. technology to China’s Huawei, amid frustration the company’s blacklisting has failed to cut off supplies to the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker, two sources said.

David Warner’s triple century sets many records in day-night test against Pakistan

The Australian’s unbeaten 335 lasted 418 balls and contained 39 fours and one six.

Leander Paes betters Davis Cup record, India qualifies for WG Qualifiers

Veteran Leander Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match, this time partnering debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, as India blanked Pakistan 4-0 to earn a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 8:22:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-november-30-2019-uddhav-thackeray-government-wins-floor-test-over-62-turnout-in-first-phase-of-jharkhand-assembly-polls-and-more/article30125046.ece

