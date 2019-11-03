Top news of the day: Congress says Priyanka alerted of possible phone attack, Chief Justice Gogoi says NRC base document for the future, and more

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too received a text from WhatsApp that it sent to many others whose phones were attacked by Pegasus spyware,” Congress Communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference here. Mr. Surjewala did not say when Ms. Vadra had got the text. He also didn’t answer why the Congress had so far remained mum on it. | Alerted Indian government of spyware attack in September, says WhatsApp; IT Ministry says past information was inadequate and incomplete

Describing the entire WhatsApp snooping episode as worrisome, Congress leader Anand Sharma, who chairs the parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs, said this issue will be taken up at the panel’s next meeting on November 15.

Chief Justice Gogoi, who is retiring on November 17, headed the Special Bench of the Supreme Court which monitored the Assam NRC process. The Supreme Court’s intervention led to the publication of the final citizenship list on August 31.

Message from Sanjay Raut read “Namaskar mi Sanjay Raut. Jai Maharashtra”; Ajit Pawar says “I will call and check.”

The AQI, at 11 a.m., was recorded at 483 which is just short of the severe plus category which commences at an AQI threshold of 500. The situation is expected to persist till the early hours of Monday following which some respite is likely. | Principal secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary to hold meeting on air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Prime Minister said it was the best time to be in India and that many things such as foreign direct investment, ease of doing business, ease of living and productivity are rising while tax rates, red tapism, corruption, cronyism are on a decline. | Connectivity, maritime cooperation feature in PM Modi’s talks with Thai and Indonesian leaders

The labourers repeatedly spoke about the general environment being bad for them.

In the maps, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is shown as part of the newly created Union Territory.

The case relates to the firing of three employees by Grameen Communications, where he is chairman.

An Indian business delegation headed by Commerce Secretary, Anup Wadhawan, would take part in the import expo which is aimed at enabling countries from the world over to showcase products to enhance their export to China.

Ms. Lam, despised by pro-democracy protesters in the former British colony, will arrive in Beijing on November 5 for a meeting the next day of the “leading group” for developing the Greater Bay Area of southern China. | Xinhua slams ‘barbaric’ Hong Kong office attack