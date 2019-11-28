News

Top news of the day: Uddhav Thackeray takes over as Maharashtra Chief Minister, BJP removes Pragya Thakur from Parliamentary panel over Godse remarks, and more

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters after taking over as Maharashtra Chief Minister at a ceremony in Shivaji Park, Mumbai on November 28, 2019.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters after taking over as Maharashtra Chief Minister at a ceremony in Shivaji Park, Mumbai on November 28, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

The last Sena man to occupy the chief minister’s chair was Narayan Rane in 1999, after Manohar Joshi, who in 1995 became the first CM from the party. | Experienced hands Bhujbal, Thorat, Desai make it to Maharashtra Cabinet

Remarks on Godse: BJP removes Pragya Thakur from Parliamentary panel, Congress to move censure motion

It is ‘condemnable’ and the BJP does not support this kind of ideology, says party working president J.P. Nadda. | Condemn philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as patriot: Rajnath Singh | Parliament proceedings

Two days before Royal visit, Sweden sends tough statement on Kashmir

Call to lift restrictions, restore free movement and communication opportunities.

Defence Ministry approves procurement of military platforms, weapons worth ₹22,800 crore

It also approved acquisition of medium range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8I for the Indian Navy.

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case

Former Union Finance Minister says not one shred of proof against him.

West Bengal Assembly bypolls: Trinamool Congress bags all three seats

The bypoll win comes as a huge boost to the Trinamool, which faced a stiff challenge from the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. | BJP defeated in Bengal because of arrogance, pride: Mamata

Pakistan Supreme Court grants 6 months conditional extension to Army Chief Gen Bajwa

Prime Minister Imran Khan through an official notification of August 19 granted a three-year extension to General Bajwa, citing “regional security environment”.

Maldives ex-president Abdulla Yameen sentenced to five years for money laundering

Abdulla Yameen was accused of receiving $1 million of government money through a private company.

Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to cross market capitalisation of ₹10 lakh crore

This makes RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani the 12th richest man in the world and Asia’s richest with a personal wealth of $60.7 billion.

OFI Global China Fund acquires additional 1.37 crore shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises

On November 25, Subhash Chandra resigned as the chairman of his flagship company. In September, the group had sold 11% stake in ZEEL to Invesco-Oppenheimer fund for over ₹4,224 crore and then retired debt worth ₹4,000 crore. Atlanta-based Invesco holds 7.74% stake in ZEEL since 2002.

Shreyas Iyer can settle No.4 debate in ODIs and T20s, says MSK Prasad

Shreyas Iyer is back in the thick of things and has done well in both ODIs and T20s since the West Indies tour.

Sania Mirza set for return at Hobart International

The 33-year-old will team up with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok, the current world number 38.

