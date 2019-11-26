Top news of the day: Devendra Fadnavis resigns after Supreme Court orders floor test, Sabarimala activist attacked in Kochi, and more

Devendra Fadnavis quits after Ajit Pawar’s resignation citing personal reasons
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned on November 26, barely 80 hours after taking oath for the second time, the move necessitated by his deputy Ajit Pawar’s resignation citing “personal reasons”. | Supreme Court orders floor test tomorrow | Maharashtra issue rocks Parliament | Maharashtra government formation: Live updates
Sabarimala women entry | Activist Bindu Ammini attacked in Kochi; Trupti Desia stays put in Police Commissioner office
Activist Trupti Desai, along with with four members of the Bhumata Brigade, has arrived in Kochi to visit the Sabarimala temple. Bindu Ammini, who visited the hill shrine in 2018, too joined them and was attacked with pepper spray near the police office. However, the activists are staying put at Kochi Commissionerate as they seek protection, which the police are not willing to entertain.
52-day TSRTC strike off, but employees disallowed to join duty
Police were deployed at all the bus depots in heavy numbers.
Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha takes up the prohibition of e-cigarettes Bill
The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has been passed in the Lok Sabha. It has already been cleared in the Rajya Sabha. | Parliament passes Bill to protect rights of transgenders
New York Consulate issues travel advisory for OCI cardholders
Some travellers who have not updated their OCI documents after having renewed their passport were denied boarding permission for their flights to India.
Detailed deliberations, systemic efforts required to clear pending cases: President Ram Nath Kovind
Speaking at the 70th Constitution Day
celebrations at the Supreme Court, the President hailed the efforts undertaken by the apex court in providing the judgments in nine regional languages.
Two killed, seven injured at blasts in Anantnag and Srinagar
In south Kashmir’s Anantnag, militants lobbed a grenade in Wagoora area when government function — ‘Back to Village programme’ — was taking place, killing two people and injuring four others, a police official said. In Srinagar city, an explosion took place in the market near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University in Hazratbal area on November 26 afternoon, the official said.
Countdown begins for Cartosat-3 launch
The advanced earth observation satellite is being orbited on the PSLV-C47 launch vehicle on November 27 at 9.28 a.m. IST.
PBL 2020 auction: Sindhu, Tai Tzu fetch joint highest at ₹77 lakh
Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth pulled out of the event to focus on their international careers.
Stock indices retreat from record levels on profit booking
BSE Sensex touches its all-time intra-day high of 41,120.28 before closing down by 67.93 points or 0.17% at 40,821.30; NSE Nifty ends lower by 36.05 points or 0.30% at 12,037.70.