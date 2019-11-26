Top news of the day: Devendra Fadnavis resigns after Supreme Court orders floor test, Sabarimala activist attacked in Kochi, and more

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned on November 26, barely 80 hours after taking oath for the second time, the move necessitated by his deputy Ajit Pawar’s resignation citing “personal reasons”. | Supreme Court orders floor test tomorrow | Maharashtra issue rocks Parliament | Maharashtra government formation: Live updates

Activist Trupti Desai, along with with four members of the Bhumata Brigade, has arrived in Kochi to visit the Sabarimala temple. Bindu Ammini, who visited the hill shrine in 2018, too joined them and was attacked with pepper spray near the police office. However, the activists are staying put at Kochi Commissionerate as they seek protection, which the police are not willing to entertain.

Police were deployed at all the bus depots in heavy numbers.

The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has been passed in the Lok Sabha. It has already been cleared in the Rajya Sabha. | Parliament passes Bill to protect rights of transgenders

Some travellers who have not updated their OCI documents after having renewed their passport were denied boarding permission for their flights to India.

Speaking at the 70th Constitution Day

celebrations at the Supreme Court, the President hailed the efforts undertaken by the apex court in providing the judgments in nine regional languages.

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag, militants lobbed a grenade in Wagoora area when government function — ‘Back to Village programme’ — was taking place, killing two people and injuring four others, a police official said. In Srinagar city, an explosion took place in the market near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University in Hazratbal area on November 26 afternoon, the official said.

The advanced earth observation satellite is being orbited on the PSLV-C47 launch vehicle on November 27 at 9.28 a.m. IST.

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth pulled out of the event to focus on their international careers.

BSE Sensex touches its all-time intra-day high of 41,120.28 before closing down by 67.93 points or 0.17% at 40,821.30; NSE Nifty ends lower by 36.05 points or 0.30% at 12,037.70.